Family Foods backs Twin Towers King and Queen Dominoes

Latest update December 24th, 2021 12:59 AM
Dec 24, 2021 Sports
Kaieteur News – Family Foods has supported the Twin Towers King and Queen Dominoes tournament which is set for December 27 at Turning Point.The competition will commence at 15:00hrs and entrance fee is $2,000. Players can contact Dhyan Carter on 696-7781 for registration.
Family Foods recently presented a cheque to organiser Carter. Over $200,000 in prizes is at stake and all covid guidelines will be observed.
