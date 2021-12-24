Everest Launches China funded Solar Lights

‘Cost cutting for Electricity will go towards player’s development’ Club President Nadir

Kaieteur News – In pouring rain yesterday at the Everest Cricket Club the Solar generated electrical panels project was launched after the project which cost $5.8 million and commenced in

June, was finally completed.

The panels were installed on the roof of the Camp Road club which changed its name from East Indian Cricket Club to Everest 51 years ago.

The successful project, funded by the Chinese, was set for completion in August but was delayed due the late arrival of shipment of the Solar panels. The project was done by six private contractors from Specom.The cutting of the ribbon was done by Ambassador Haiyan Guo after the Chinese delegation was given a detailed explanation on how the project will benefit the club which intends to use the money they will save from electricity bills to Guyana Power & Light (GPL) to develop cricket, Tennis and squash.

GPL’S project officer Orville Critchlow, Dr Sharma and Everest Treasurer Ramjet Kumar also spoke about the project before the Chinese were given a tour of the facility which is preparing to the host two matches in the ICC U-19 cricket world cup on January 14 & 15.

Speaker of the National Assemble Manzoor Nadir, who is the President of the Club which gained First-Class status in 1997 when Guyana opposed England, said that the solar project will save the club approximately $100,000 per month in electricity bills.

If Everest project is good, Nadir said that other clubs could do the same, although not on that magnitude.

Embassy of the People’s Republic of China is a member of Everest and will be taught cricket, while Chinese will assist in the development of table tennis at the club.

Nadir also disclosed that Everest’s captain and West Indies player Chanderpaul Hemraj will be getting married on Sunday.