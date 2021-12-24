Easy lessons

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – Dem boys learn a lot of things dis past week. Dem learn dat democracy is de best way fuh keep out de jumbie constituency. Dem jumbie stay in de cemetery and nah vote at de Kangress. And because of dat de losers accept dem defeat, dem concede and no matter had to go in front de court. Thank God fuh democracy

Dem boys now know de difference between “facilitate” and “felicitate” One is to mek something easy or easier. De other is to mek things easier fuh yuhself by congratulating another.

Dem boys also learn de difference between “leaving de party” and “being expelled”. De former is when yuh tek de decision to move on. De latter is when yuh get force out. But dem boys also learn dat even though yuh get expel, yuh could still nah get expunge.

Dem boys also learn dat dem nah gat nothing contradictory bout forming yuh own party to compete against yuh old party and supporting yuh old party. Yuh can still support yuh old party by running against dem with yuh new party.

Dem boys learn yuh can gat new leadership without changing de old narrative. Dem does call this new wine in old wine skins.

Guyana does redefine de political vocabulary. Words does mean different things in different situations. When yuh in power yuh don’t talk bout power sharing but once yuh in de Opposition yuh does find cause fuh call fuh new governance systems. Is suh we does roll hay.

Talk half. Left half!