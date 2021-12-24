Body with crushed skull found at Mahaica

Latest update December 24th, 2021 12:59 AM
Dec 24, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – Police on Thursday were alerted that a body of an East Indian man, with its skull crushed, was found lying along the De Hoop Public Road, Mahaica, East Coast Demerara (ECD).
The body was discovered around 01:50Hrs and is yet to be identified. Police stated that the corpse was naked and bore multiple bruises. Brain matter was reportedly seen close by and there was a huge gaping wound to the forehead. Investigators removed the body and took it to the Mahaicony Cottage Hospital for further examination. After the doctors examined the remains, it was then taken to the Anthony Funeral home.
Dec 24, 2021‘Cost cutting for Electricity will go towards player’s development’ Club President Nadir Kaieteur News – In pouring rain yesterday at the Everest Cricket Club the Solar generated...
Dec 24, 2021
Dec 24, 2021
Dec 24, 2021
Dec 24, 2021
Dec 23, 2021
Kaieteur News – The mullato middle class (MMC) was reluctant to back Forbes Burnham. The League of Coloured People... more
Kaieteur News – We often hear about the rule of law, and especially about the need for government to ensure that it... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – Our world exists today in troubled circumstances, governed by outmoded charters... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]