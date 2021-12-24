Body with crushed skull found at Mahaica

Kaieteur News – Police on Thursday were alerted that a body of an East Indian man, with its skull crushed, was found lying along the De Hoop Public Road, Mahaica, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

The body was discovered around 01:50Hrs and is yet to be identified. Police stated that the corpse was naked and bore multiple bruises. Brain matter was reportedly seen close by and there was a huge gaping wound to the forehead. Investigators removed the body and took it to the Mahaicony Cottage Hospital for further examination. After the doctors examined the remains, it was then taken to the Anthony Funeral home.