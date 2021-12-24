AG Office boosts capacity for oil audits

…gets help from Canadians, staffer at University in London

Kaieteur News – The Audit Office of Guyana is boosting its capacity in anticipation of its role in Guyana’s still nascent oil and gas industry and has since turned to the Canadian Audit and Accountability Foundation for assistance.

Additionally, one of the office’s staffer is currently pursuing a Master’s Degree in Oil and Gas at the University of Bedfordshire London. This was disclosed by Auditor General, Deodat Sharma, who in his 2020 report, noted that “being cognizant of the discovery of oil in Guyana, the Audit Office has been anticipating and planning for our role in the Oil and Gas Sector.”

To this end, he disclosed that “apart from staff being previously trained in the extractive industries, there is currently a staff within the Office who is pursuing a Master’s Degree in Oil and Gas at the University of Bedfordshire London. Members in the Performance Audit Section, with the help from CAAF, are being trained on how to audit the oil and gas sector.”

According to Sharma, “the Audit Office of Guyana has strived to promote good governance, transparency and improved public accountability. In this regard, we ensure that the most up-to-date operating procedures, professional practices, technical standards, and modern technology are incorporated and utilised in the execution of audits.” He did recognise however, that despite this, “the Office has been faced with the challenges imposed by COVID – 19 in the working environment.”

He noted nonetheless that through continued relationship with CAAF, the Performance Audit Unit has been the beneficiary of training and mentorship programs.

This has already yielded tangible results, since according to Sharma, his office was able to complete four Performance Audits which will be submitted soon to the Speaker.

Additionally, 18 persons from the Performance Unit were trained in (Teaming up for

Successful Audits).

He said too, that plans are also in place for the Audit Office to benefit from two additional

staff being trained, in Performance Audit under CAAF Fellow’s Program, for nine months.

“This fellowship programme is usually completed in Canada with attachments in the Audit Office of British Colombia. However, due to the current travel restrictions, this program will commence with a virtual component.”

It was noted too, that in keeping with the “new norm” and trends, staff development was undertaken virtually. As it relates to strengthening the capacity and competencies of the staff, Sharma said the Forensics Unit benefitted from Interviewing Techniques and Report Writing facilitated by Arthur Lok Jack School of Business of Trinidad and Tobago and training in several areas of Forensic Accounting and Auditing through a Technical Cooperation Agreement between Guyana and Jamaica which is funded by the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB).

“Upon completion of these programs, it is expected that the Audit Office will be equipped to provide forensic audit reports that can withstand scrutiny in the Court of Law.”

According to the Auditor General, his Office “is assiduously striving to achieve its mission to promote good governance, transparency and improved public accountability and with the continual support of all stakeholders” and “I am certain our mission will be realised.”