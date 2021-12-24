$30M for new Outpatient building at Port Mourant Hospital

Latest update December 24th, 2021 12:59 AM

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health is gearing up to construct a new outpatient building at the Port Mourant Hospital located in Region Six at an cost of $30M.

The Port Mourant Hopsital.

The cost for the construction was revealed earlier in the week when bids for the project were opened at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) office. To execute the construction of the building three companies showed interest – two of which bid higher than the ministry’s engineer estimate.
Also opened earlier in the week were bids from two companies vying for the contract to renovate the patient ward at the Mibicuri Hospital which is also located in Region Six. According to the engineer’s estimate, this project is expected to cost some $16M.  On Thursday at NPTAB, tenders were opened for the construction of the National Toshaos Council Secretariat Complex building, a project which falls under the Ministry of Amerindian Affairs. According to its engineer’s estimate, construction is pegged at some $133M.

Below are the companies and their bids:

Ministry of Health

Construction of a new Out Patient building at the Port Mourant Hospital, Region Six.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

