Under stewardship of Ramjattan: Prison Service buys millions in riot gear, all left in containers—Audit Report Finds

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Prison Service (GPS) in 2019 spent millions of dollars to purchase a range of equipment including riot gear, but at the time of auditing the books for that Budget Agency by the Auditor General’s office this year, it was found that the items were still locked away in containers and were never used.

According to the audit findings, in 2019, amounts totalling $140.076M were expended on the purchase of cables, phones, shredders, fax machines, cartridges, batons, riot shields and others for the GPS. Auditor General Deodat Sharma said that at the time of reporting, assets valuing $64.021M were still not received. In addition, the capital items were not in use and could not be physically verified since they were still in containers at the Lusignan and Georgetown Prisons.

In response, the Ministry said that of the $64.021M, items to the tune of $54.635M were delivered. It was noted however, that the items “were kept in the containers for safe keeping and are awaiting reconstruction of the Camp Street and Lusignan Prisons.”

The remaining items to the value of $9.386M were never released for shipping as the export license was denied by the United States Department of Commerce. The money will be refunded shortly. Sharma has since recommended that proper documentation be retained for these items and that they be properly secured until completion of the Camp Street and Lusignan Prisons. Additionally, the Ministry was also advised to follow up on the amount of $9.386M to be refunded.