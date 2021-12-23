Latest update December 23rd, 2021 12:59 AM

Sir Gas Station supports Boxing Day softball tourney in Bartica

Dec 23, 2021 Sports

Kaieteur News – NwSir Gas Station has supported the Dukhchand Tours T10 softball competition which will be played on December 26 and 27 at the Bartica Community Centre ground.

Gas Station – Lieanna Katriah of the organising committee accepts the cheque from a representative of Sir Gas Station.

The competition will be played in both male and female categories and action commences at 10:00hrs each day. Entrance fee for the female team is $15,000 and $20,000 for the males. Teams are asked to enter on or before December 24.
Prizes will be given to winning and runner up teams, best uniformed team, MVP in the finals, best batsmen and bowlers. Registration can be done JR Outdoor stall #51 and 53 B or at Skeete office.
Sir Gas Station recently presented a cheque to the organisers who has expressed gratitude to the sponsors.
The draw will take place on December 24 at the Bartica Community Centre ground. All covid guidelines will be observed.

 

