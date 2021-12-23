Region 4 woman is country’s latest COVID-19 fatality

Latest update December 23rd, 2021 12:59 AM
Dec 23, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health has reported that a 69-year-old woman from Region Four who contracted COVID-19 has died.
As a result of this, the country’s COVID-19 death toll has now moved to 1,040.
The ministry reported that the woman was an unvaccinated patient who died on Wednesday while receiving treatment at a medical facility.
Meanwhile, in its daily COVID-19 dashboard, the Health Ministry recorded 40 new infections, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 38,966. The dashboard also shows that there are eight patients admitted into the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 28 persons in institutional isolation, 676 in home isolation and five in institutional quarantine. To date, a total of 37,214 persons have recovered from the virus.
Dec 23, 2021Kaieteur News – UK-based sporting goods supplier, FK Sports, has turned to the Guyanese market and opened a branch store on Garnett Street at the Hilton mini-mall, with the aim of stocking...
Dec 23, 2021
Dec 23, 2021
Dec 23, 2021
Dec 23, 2021
Dec 22, 2021
Kaieteur News – Tell me what purpose life is in a country when a group of three or four persons form an organisation... more
Kaieteur News – The proposed Local Content Law is too little too late. It has come years too late and will not derive... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – Our world exists today in troubled circumstances, governed by outmoded charters... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]