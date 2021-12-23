Region 4 woman is country’s latest COVID-19 fatality

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health has reported that a 69-year-old woman from Region Four who contracted COVID-19 has died.

As a result of this, the country’s COVID-19 death toll has now moved to 1,040.

The ministry reported that the woman was an unvaccinated patient who died on Wednesday while receiving treatment at a medical facility.

Meanwhile, in its daily COVID-19 dashboard, the Health Ministry recorded 40 new infections, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 38,966. The dashboard also shows that there are eight patients admitted into the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 28 persons in institutional isolation, 676 in home isolation and five in institutional quarantine. To date, a total of 37,214 persons have recovered from the virus.