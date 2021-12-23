Questions for Mr. Ceres on scholarships during the 1970s

Dear Editor,

Kaieteur News – It troubles me when public figures threaten libel lawsuits for almost anything written on or about them. In the US, one can write almost anything about someone. It is almost impossible to win a libel lawsuit even if a published article is untrue. The intent and knowledge about the basis of the content determines success of a lawsuit. People in the public must not be so thin skinned when critiqued.

I have been writing for over 45 years in the mass media. Freddie Kissoon did not libel Charles Ceres (Dec. 16). Thus, there was no need for an apology (Dec. 17) even amidst a threat of a suit (Dec. 18). He did not accuse Ceres of anything; he merely posed questions. I do not know Charles Ceres. I applaud his achievements. Many of us, including Freddie, struggled against the restrictions posed by Burnhamism and made something of ourselves. I have no reason to question Ceres’ claims. But his knowledge can help me and Guyanese about matters at UG. I am interested in UG’s enrollment, graduation, and awarding of scholarships during that period.

My research suggests that some 60 students started the engineering (Technical) programme and an average of less than 20 finished it two years later. Most of the admissions were questionable as they lacked the prerequisites for the programme, but were sent by various government departments that demanded their admission. The research suggests that a brilliant Baijnauth Ghansham graduated at the top of the class in 1974, unless the year is mixed up. My research suggests that Roopnarine Bhaijnauth finished top of the class in 1973, followed by Benji Yhapp; the years could be mixed up. Can Ceres clarify? Reggie Bhagwandin was also a top student in the programme, but I am uncertain of year. Ghansham was admitted to the HTD programme as were the others. Can Ceres say whether he was admitted for the General Technical Diploma (GTD) or the more prestigious Higher Technical Diploma (HTD)? A requirement for entrance into HTD was a minimum of three A’ Levels.

Almost everyone who finished the course was automatically given a scholarship through Guybau or Bermine, or directly from the Ministry. It is well known that scholarships were given based on party affiliation and or race. For 1974, my investigations found that two out of 20 scholarships went to Indians; in 1975, one out of 20 scholarships went to an Indian; in 1976, two out of 20 scholarships were given to Indians. Mr. Ceres would recall that Dr. Charles Sohan was head of department in the early 1970s and later Prof. Krishnanand (PhD from Imperial College, London University) of South India replaced Sohan who had left. Mr. Thomas, also from South India, was on the staff. My research found that Sohan, Krishnanand and Thomas encouraged outstanding students to apply for scholarships, but almost all of the Indians were rejected because of a lack of party affiliation. Can Mr. Ceres comment on how many of his Indian and African friends received scholarship?

During the mid and late 1970s, there was a scandal relating to transcript grades in order for certain students to gain scholarships and admission at overseas universities in Canada and the US. Mr. Ceres’ name was not implicated. But can he comment on this matter in which deserving students would have been denied scholarships?

I was told Freddie Kissoon was a brilliant student. And he graduated top of his class, but was initially denied a scholarship on account of politics and ethnicity. Can Mr. Ceres comment on this travesty?

Yours truly,

Vishnu Bisram