Privately-owned Berbice Bridge workers get 27 percent

– while gov’t owned DHB get 7 percent

Kaieteur News – A seven percent increase has been granted for the employees of the Demerara Harbour Bridge (DHB), while a five to 27 percent has been approved for the privately owned Berbice Bridge Corporation Inc. (BBCI) workers.

The announcement was made by the Guyana Agricultural and General Workers’ Union (GAWU) yesterday. It must be noted that despite the fact that the bulk of the money invested in the Berbice Bridge came from state-run National Insurance Scheme (NIS), Dr. Ranjisinghi ‘Bobby’ Ramroop, the best friend of Vice President, Bharrat Jagdeo is the largest shareholder. NICIL has 10 percent shares in the bridge, NIS has 20.2 percent, Hand-in-Hand Fire Insurance has 10, New GPC has 20 percent, Queens Atlantic Investment Inc. has 20 percent and Secure International Finance Co. Limited owns 20 percent. Former head of NICIL and close associate of Jagdeo, Winston Brassington’s brother, Michael Brassignton is the largest shareholder in Hand-in-Hand. The Ramroop/Brassington combination therefore puts the ownership of the bridge in the hands of Jagdeo’s close friends.

In a public statement, the Union said that in addition to the seven percent increase for the DHB employees, a 10 percent improvement was also made to their meal allowances and a night premium was introduced to benefit maintenance staff. Moreover, an end-of-year bonus has been granted to all workers of the DHB.

While the sum of the bonus was not disclosed, the President of GAWU, Seepaul Narine said, “the GAWU was gladdened to have discussions concluded at the bilateral level” and he believes it indicates that relations between the Union and the Corporation were strong.

Meanwhile, the General Manager of the DHBC, Wayne Watson indicated that he was happy to be signing the agreement, as he committed to working together with the Union to improve the operations of the DHBC and the well-being of the workers.

Over at the Berbice Bridge, staffers will enjoy an increase ranging from five to 27 percent, retroactive from January 01, 2021. Additionally, the Union and the Company agreed to workers receiving an end-of-year bonus. Through the agreement, workers will receive one month’s pay as bonus.

Speaking at the signing, the Union’s President, Seepaul Narine expressed the GAWU’s delight in appending the agreement. He shared that though the workers had hoped for greater improvements, in the spirit of compromise, an agreement was reached with the Company. He commended the union’s members, particularly the shop stewards, who considered fully all the factors paving the way for an agreement.

The agreements were inked by the Ministry of Labour, following negotiations with the GAWU. Other Unions, such as the Guyana Teachers’ Union (GTU) and the Guyana Public Service Union (GPSU) had publicly stated their dissatisfaction over Government’s imposition of a seven percent across the board increase, without engaging them to negotiate better conditions for the workers they represent.

The increase was announced by Finance Minister, Dr. Ashni Singh on November 18, as thousands of public servants were glued to their phones and computer screens, in anticipation of a substantive increase.

It must be noted that a Public Servant who was earning $70,000 in Guyana will receive a $4,900 increase, before taxes, while a Minister of the Government earning $869,000 will receive an increase of $60,830 to their monthly salaries.