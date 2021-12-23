‘PPP sees oil as one way to get rich quick’

– Norton warns of vigorous response to corrupt intentions

Kaieteur News – New Leader of the People’s National Congress Reform, Aubrey Norton said that the discovery of oil presents an unprecedented opportunity for Guyana to embark on a period of real development, but he said the ruling PPP government sees it as an opportunity to get rich quick.

“This is not the way of the PNCR. As leader, I will emulate the example of my predecessors and seek to build a society in which the interests of our people are of paramount importance. We will pursue this goal as a united and cohesive Party,” Norton said at a memorial service to honour former party leader and President Hugh Desmond Hoyte.

Earlier this week at his inauguration, Norton had warned the government about its proposals to tinker with the Natural Resources Fund. “We intend to confront them,” warning that the PNC/R will not allow the PPP/C to put the machinery in place to rob this country.”

Addressing the amendments directly, Norton observed that the changes, which “they are seeking to make is creating the conditions to rob Guyana.” Additionally, the impassioned Norton declared, “we have to put an end to this kleptocracy; we cannot allow the resources of this country to be siphoned off by a corrupt PPP cabal.” He was adamant, “our resources must benefit all the people of Guyana, “Norton committed that this is his intention and as such, “we put the PPP on notice.” According to Norton in his charge to the PPP/C, “we expect you to respond to the will of the Guyanese people or we will act politically.”

Norton said on Wednesday that he considers his election to Leader as an indication that the PNCR constituents want a “vigorous response to the corrupt intentions of the PPP to squander our patrimony through reckless spending and bloated contracts. We will hold them accountable. The PNCR is strong. The PNCR is resilient. The PNCR is a tested and proven organisation. We will not fail our people,” Norton stated.

He said he will be advised by the Central Executive Committee and others who wish to see the PNCR prosper and succeed. “Our Party is going to practice inclusive governance and implore on the society the need for new governance mechanisms to ensure the people of Guyana benefit from our national resources. The PNCR wishes to place on record our gratitude to all our members, supporters and the entire Guyanese society for affording us the opportunity to serve you. We will serve you and promote our peoples development.”

Meanwhile, Norton said the lives of all of the PNCR leaders contain valuable lessons, which we can use to build a stronger, cohesive and united Party. “From Forbes Burnham to David Granger, there are lessons that we must learn. All of our leaders focused on the imperative of fostering and promoting unity in our party and country. They promoted national unity. I will follow in this tradition of ensuring that both our Party and country are united while confronting injustice and representing our people. Please be reassured that our Party is on an upward trajectory and we will use all the experiences of the past to ensure we strengthen and unify our Party,” Norton a former general secretary of the Party said.

He said there are many things can be said about Mr. Hoyte, but “we are sure, he has contributed significantly and has sterling achievements as Leader of the PNCR and President of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana. No one would doubt that when Mr. Hoyte left office in 1992, he had placed Guyana on a clear path to development. Do not take my word for it. Mr. Hoyte’s achievements are recorded in international prestigious reports of some of the major international financial institutions.”

Norton said Mr. Hoyte has to be credited with liberalising the Guyanese economy and opening new opportunities for the private sector. “It was clearly the intention of then President Hoyte to see the entire private sector expanding and being represented while contributing to the development of the Guyanese economy. Unfortunately, this wide concept of the private sector has been reduced to the Private Sector Commission, which is not at all reflective of the Guyanese private sector. It is my sincere hope that we move towards a wider more representative private sector rather than one that is politically affiliated and purporting to represent the private sector in Guyana. The private sector involves all businesses operating in Guyana. Private sector institutions should reflect this reality.” Regarding the future of the PNCR, Norton said he is more optimistic about the future of the party than he has ever been. “We have always had disagreements but as a Party, we are inspired by the exchange of ideas and we emerge stronger after disagreeing to agree on how we move forward. We are moving forward. During our long history, who could not but notice that the Party has attracted young and intelligent men and women.