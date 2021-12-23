Man busted with $13M worth of cocaine on Drury Lane

Latest update December 23rd, 2021 12:59 AM
Dec 23, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – The Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) has unearthed 2.374 kilograms of cocaine, worth more than $13 million, during a drug operation on Monday at Austin Street, Campbellville, Georgetown.
According to a CANU release, acting on information received, ranks carried out a narcotics operation between Austin Street and Drury Lane in Campbellville, during which they observed a man fitting the description of a person of interest. As such, the officers identified themselves and attempted to question him, but he tried to escape. He was however, apprehended, but not before crashing his bicycle into a parked vehicle.
During a search carried out on his person and belongings, a brick-like object suspected to be cocaine was found in a bag he was carrying. He was arrested and taken to his residence, where a search was conducted in his presence and another brick-like object was found in his bedroom. The suspect and the two other brick-like objects were taken to CANU Headquarters, where the substance was tested and proved to be cocaine. It was them weighed and amounted to 2.374 kg (5.22lbs).
Based on intelligence gathered, it is suspected that the cocaine was supposed to be transshipped to the United States, where it has a street value of about US$66,000, the equivalent of G$13.86M.
