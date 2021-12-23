GFF, KS inaugural Futsal KO tournament (Round of 16)

Back Circle, Leopold Street, Renegades & Bent Street win

By Sean Devers

Kaieteur News – The round of 16 in the Guyana Football Federation and Kashif and Shanghai’s inaugural 5-a-side Futsal tournament began on Tuesday night at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall and largest crowd of the tournament witnessed some entertaining football.

Back Circle beat Timehri Ballers 2-1, Leopold Street hammered Alexander Village 6-1, Renegades whipped Tiger Bay 4-1 and Bent Street defeated Team Cruel 4-1 to advance to the Quarter-finals.

The opening game started 30 minutes late and the first half was played before of handful of fans.

But by the time the curtains came on the night’s proceedings, the large and vocal crowd which included several overseas based Guyanese back home for the holidays, young Children and one of Guyana’s music Ambassadors, ‘King’ Mandela, had gotten their $500 entrance fee worth.

With the smell of Chicken, Pork and fries filling the Sports Hall, liquid refreshments being sold at the Bar and pulsating music coming from the Sound System, the atmosphere was fantastic.

Runnel Gordon netted the first goal to give Timehri and early lead in first game.

But loose defence allowed Selwyn Williams to fire a right footer from right side for the equaliser which left the Timehri keeper fuming with his defenders as Williams celebrated.Back Circle dominated possession and looked the more skilful of the two teams in the first 15-minute half, which was reduced from round of 16 stage of the well supported and advertised tournament.

Reshawn Ritch scored just before the half time whistle and Back Circle where leading 2-1.

The second half saw Timehri playing with a bit more purpose and quickly forced the Back Circle’s custodian to make a good save as they attacked but Back Circle defended their 2-1 advantage in a goalless second half to advance to the quarter finals.

After a lengthy delay, game two, between Leopold Street (black) and Alexander Village commenced and both keepers were tested early before Leopold Street scored twice within a minute; with Raphael Edwards scoring in the third minute and Darron Niles finding the back the net a minute later. At half time the score read Leopold Street 2, Alexander Village nil.

Diego Britton scored an early goal for Alexander Village before Leopold Street fired in four unanswered goals with Abumchi Opara scoring a brace, Niles adding to his first half effort and Daren Benjamin supporting with a goal as Back Circle dominated the second stanza.

Game number three saw two second half goals from Malcom Miggins and one each from Kevin Dundas and Leo-Orion Lovell who scored in the first half, give Renegades a 4-1 win over Tiger Bay after they led 1-nil at half time.

Wendell Fustic scored Tiger Bay’s consolation goal in the second half.In the final match of the night, a brace from Colin Nelson, who scored in both halves, and goals from Daniel Wilson and Jermaine Junor powered Bent Street to a 4-1 win against Team Cruel, despite a first half goal from Tyrice Dennis for Team Cruel.

Matches in the next round of 16 will be played this Evening from 7:00pm with Sparta coming up against California Square, Melanie playing Berbice All Stars, Goals is Money facing Foot Steppers and Vengy taking on North East.