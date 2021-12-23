GAWU gets clearance to represent Guyana Gold Board workers

Latest update December 23rd, 2021 12:59 AM
Dec 23, 2021 News
The Guyana Agricultural and General Workers’ Union (GAWU) has been selected by workers of the Guyana Gold Board (GGB) to represent their rights.
Kaieteur News – Following the Union’s victory at a poll a few weeks ago, the Union and the GGB signed an agreement yesterday, which appended the Recognition and Avoidance and Settlement of Disputes Agreement. The agreement will set out the parameters of the relationship between the Union and the Board, GAWU said in a missive on Wednesday.
In fact, several matters are addressed in the agreement including dispute resolution and the appointment of shop stewards, among other things.
GAWU’s President, Seepaul Narine in brief remarks said he was buoyed that the Union and the Board had been able to quickly sign the agreement. He underscored the importance for the parties to have an agreement to guide their relations. He saw the signing as a positive step in the Union’s steadily developing relation with the Board, according to the statement.
Meanwhile, GGB General Manager, Eodorene Thompson shared that the Board was happy to ink the agreement with GAWU. She shared that she looked forward to a good relationship with the Union and to have mature and frank discussions on issues.
The Chief Labour Officer, Dhaneshwar Deonarine on behalf of the Labour Ministry, said he was indeed delighted to see that the GAWU and the GGB had been able to address the signing of the agreement quickly. He said he believed it was a step in the right direction as he wished the parties good relations.
