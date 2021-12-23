Latest update December 23rd, 2021 12:59 AM

FK Sports opens on Garnett Street

Dec 23, 2021 Sports

Kaieteur News – UK-based sporting goods supplier, FK Sports, has turned to the Guyanese market and opened a branch store on Garnett Street at the Hilton mini-mall, with the aim of stocking quality products.

– Managing Director of FK Sports, Felix Walker.

FK Sports is a one-stop-shop for active wear, fitness apparel, sport clothing, cricket and football supplies, gym accessories, sport equipment and t-shirt printing.
Managing Director Felix Walker, a former Malteenoes cricketer, said FK Sports is about offering choices to consumers, while contributing to the development of sport in Guyana.
Walker said he is keen on working along with the Cricket and Football fraternities to see how synergies could be made to further propel those disciplines.
He also identified Table Tennis, Lawn Tennis and Hockey as other disciplines he could collaborate with in the future.
The businessman and sport fanatic said the intention in the long-term is to have the FK Sports franchise spread across the country.
Walker has signed Guyanese and West Indies Women’s cricketer, Mandy Mangru, as the FK Sports’ first Brand Ambassador. The plan, Walker explained, is to have more Guyanese sportspersons embrace the business in that capacity.
FK Sports can be reached via WhatsApp- +592-659-8636.

