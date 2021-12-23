Chinese company among 12 contractors to build $13.3B Eccles to Diamond 4-lane road

Kaieteur News – Controversial Chinese firm, China Railway First Group Company Limited (CRFG) who was debarred by the World Bank in 2019 for fraudulent practices is among 12 contractors awarded contracts to build the new four-lane Eccles to Great Diamond highway.

On Wednesday, a total of $13.3B in contracts were signed by the contractors at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre in the presence of the Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal, Minister within the Ministry of Housing, Susan Rodrigues, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Andre Ally, Director of Operations at the Central Housing and Planning Authority, Denise King-Tudor and Director of Projects, Omar Narine.

The new four-lane project has been divided into 12 Lots and will measure some 9.4km of concrete road. Some of the features of the highway include heavy duty bridges, converts, 12km of drains, concrete medians, solar street lights, two roundabouts and an emergency lane. The duration for this project is 15 to 18 months and works will begin from January 2022.

It should be noted that this new highway is the continuation of the Mandela to Eccles four-lane highway which is almost in a state of completion. Contractors awarded the contract are GuyAmerica Construction who was awarded Lot 1 at a cost of $1.25B, V. Dalip Enterprise who was awarded Lot 2 at a cost of $889M, Colin Talbot Contracting Services in joint venture with Eron Lall Civil Engineering Works who were awarded at Lot 3 at cost of $1.328B, KP Thomas and Sons Contracting Inc. who was awarded Lot 4 at a sum of $1.4B, S. Jagmohan Construction and General Supplies Inc. who was awarded Lot 5 at a sum of $1.25B, H. Nauth and Sons who was awarded Lot 6 at a sum of $1.157B, JS Guyana Inc. who was awarded Lot 7 at a sum of $1.284, VALs Construction in joint venture with AJM Enterprise who were awarded Lot 8 at a sum of $1.86B, China Railway First Group Company Limited was awarded Lot 9 at a sum of $1.019B, Aronco Services Inc. was awarded Lot 10 at a sum of $753M, Ivor Allen was awarded Lot 11 at a sum of $825M and lastly Puran Brothers Disposal Inc. in joint venture with Khemraj Nauth Contracting Services were awarded Lot 12 at a sum of $964M.

Delivering his remarks, Minister Croal noted that once completed, the road will reduce the daily traffic congestion which would normally occur on the East Bank corridor. He noted that over 22,000 households that would be allocated along that this new highway will benefit from this project.

He also noted that when the new four-lane road is completed, it will increase commercial activities for citizens. “This project as you know is critical in addition to the reduce of daily traffic that are faced by commuters daily, it also will result in increased commercial activities along this belt and that is the Diamond to Mandela in completion,” Minister Croal said.

In congratulating the contractors, Minister Croal told them to be innovative and strategic in their approach. “Time is of the essence…since you are using the local labour force, be sure to impress on them the importance of punctuality, avoid absenteeism and other unnecessary delays,” he added.

Picture: housing pic

Caption: Minister of Housing and Water, Colin Croal with Minister within the Ministry, Susan Rodrigues and the 12 contractors who were awarded the contract to build the new four-lane Eccles to Diamond highway.