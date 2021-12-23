BACIF and GFF solder partnership

12 footballers to benefit from apprenticeship

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Football Federation (GFF) and Brass Aluminum and Cast Iron Foundry (BACIF) Limited renewed their partnership with the handing over of the refurbished champions’ trophy for the 2021 GFF/Kashif and Shanghai (K&S) Super-16 tournament during an eventful presentation on Tuesday.

The handing over was done at BACIF’s West Ruimveldt office.

GFF boss, Wayne Forde noted during the press brief that he has received many commendations from his colleague at FIFA & Concacaf on the uniqueness of the trophy.

Forde expressed thanks to BACIF for their support and mentioned that, “Football needs partnership to grow, (and) what we have seen over the past weeks is a community of corporate sponsors coming onboard, allowing players to play and express themselves on the field.”

GDF that won the last title will receive a replica but they will only be able to keep the original if they manage to win the competition twice, and they stand a good chance after already advancing to the next round of this year’s competition.

The preparation of the trophy took close to three weeks, and according to Peter Pompey, BACIF’s Managing Director, the trophy is one that will withstand the test of time.

Apart from the refurbished trophy, BACIF also manufactured a special trophy for the Golden Boot awardee and another trophy, whose purpose will soon be announced by the GFF.

During the presentation of the trophy, BACIF made the exciting announcement that they will be offering apprenticeship scholarships for 12 young players.

Pompey noted that, “We have to look at the development of football and our young people in totality and within that realm; BACIF was willing to offer 12 young person’s an opportunity to train in a lifelong skill, which can substantially contribute to their well-being and future development.”

He explained that the programme will be for players 18-years and older and while C.S.E.C subjects may be desirable, persons without will still have the opportunity since the programme will include courses around that level in the foundation.