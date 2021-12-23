22% of police probes in Georgetown ended with criminal charges

Kaieteur News – From January this year to date, at least 22% of all police probes have ended with criminal charges being laid against the suspects.

This was disclosed on Wednesday by Commander of the Georgetown police district, Simon McBean at the division’s annual awards ceremony. At the ceremony, ranks were awarded for their outstanding performances throughout the year. The Guyana Police Force normally hosts an annual awards ceremony in each police division across the country to motivate ranks to carry out their duties in a diligent and professional matter. On Wednesday, it was no different for the Georgetown Police district, better known as Division 4 ‘A’.

Its Commander during his speech praised the ranks under his command for their hard work. He noted that because of their dedication to the task, Georgetown has seen 41% reduction in serious crimes. According to him, this is the lowest level in reduction of crimes in the district since 2013.

McBean told the ranks, “these feats could not be achieved without your dedication and hard work, and I want to thank you for your support.”

It was at this point that the Commander noted that the ranks in his division had investigated a total of 16,693 reports and out of this number, a total of 3,639 ended with criminal charges.

That means that 3,639 persons were criminally charged for the year so far and this number signifies that 22% of all police probes in Georgetown ended with some amount of closure for victims.

McBean pointed out too, that the traffic department of the city was responsible too for over 5,174 persons being taken before the court for traffic violations. Twenty-three illegal firearms were also removed from the streets along with a total of 28.678 kg of cannabis and 12 grams of cocaine.

The Commander mentioned that one of the biggest challenges his division faces apart from the COVID-19 pandemic is that of the destruction of the Brickdam Police Station. McBean noted however, that despite the setback, ranks continue to work with dedication to fight crime in Georgetown. `