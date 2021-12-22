Latest update December 22nd, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Trophy Stall on board GFF-K&S Super 16 Cup and Futsal tourneys

Dec 22, 2021 Sports

Kaieteur News – Long time supporter of football, Ramesh Sunich, Manager of The Trophy Stall has maintained his support for the sport by donating the championship trophy for the ongoing

Trophy Stall’s Manager, Ramesh Sunich (left) and K&S Co-Director Aubrey ‘Shanghai’ Major display the trophies.

GFF-K&S Yearend Futsal Championship.
Sunich also handed over a trophy for the MVP of the GFF-K&S Super 16 Cup, both trophies were received by Co-Director of the Kashif and Shanghai Organisation, Aubrey ‘Shanghai’ Major.
Major extended gratitude to Sunich for his steadfast support over the years to the sport on behalf of both the GFF and the K&S Organisation.
Sunich in response said that Trophy Stall was happy to be supporting the tournaments at a very challenging time, noting that he applauds both entities for working together to bring back yearend football.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

Thornhill nets helmet–trick as Fruta Conquerors cruise into semi-finals

Thornhill nets helmet–trick as Fruta Conquerors cruise into...

Dec 22, 2021

By Zaheer Mohamed Kaieteur News – Shanic Thornhill netted a helmet-trick as Fruta Conquerors moved into the semi- finals of the Guyana Football Federation-GNWFA Women’s Super 16 Festival...
Read More
Trophy Stall on board GFF-K&S Super 16 Cup and Futsal tourneys

Trophy Stall on board GFF-K&S Super 16 Cup...

Dec 22, 2021

Tiger Offshore Rentals supports for GFF-K&S Super 16 Cup

Tiger Offshore Rentals supports for GFF-K&S...

Dec 22, 2021

Spartans are Georgetown Dominoes Association Domino year end winners

Spartans are Georgetown Dominoes Association...

Dec 22, 2021

Softball tournament set for Boxing Day in Bartica

Softball tournament set for Boxing Day in Bartica

Dec 22, 2021

RDC Reg#7 contribute to GFF Women’s Super 16 Festival

RDC Reg#7 contribute to GFF Women’s Super 16...

Dec 22, 2021

Features/Columnists

  • Master blaster

    Kaieteur News – The President of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana must desist from making impulsive criticisms of... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]