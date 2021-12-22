Trophy Stall on board GFF-K&S Super 16 Cup and Futsal tourneys

Kaieteur News – Long time supporter of football, Ramesh Sunich, Manager of The Trophy Stall has maintained his support for the sport by donating the championship trophy for the ongoing

GFF-K&S Yearend Futsal Championship.

Sunich also handed over a trophy for the MVP of the GFF-K&S Super 16 Cup, both trophies were received by Co-Director of the Kashif and Shanghai Organisation, Aubrey ‘Shanghai’ Major.

Major extended gratitude to Sunich for his steadfast support over the years to the sport on behalf of both the GFF and the K&S Organisation.

Sunich in response said that Trophy Stall was happy to be supporting the tournaments at a very challenging time, noting that he applauds both entities for working together to bring back yearend football.