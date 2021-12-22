Tiger Offshore Rentals supports for GFF-K&S Super 16 Cup

Kaieteur News – Tiger Offshore Rentals is a leading international provider of specialty rental equipment to the upstream offshore oil and gas market and Tiger Offshore Rentals which is located in Middle Street, Georgetown, has thrown its support behind the GFF-K&S Super 16 Cup.

Guyana Country Manager, Mr. Shane Singh Monday handed over the entity’s sponsorship to GFF President Wayne Forde in the presence of K&S Co-Director Aubrey ‘Shanghai’ Major at their Quamina & Carmichael Streets, Office.

Singh in brief remarks commended both organisers for rising above the challenges of the ongoing covid-19 pandemic to bring off an event of this magnitude being governed by the National Covid-19 Task Force guidelines.

“We are happy to partner with both the GFF and the K&S Organisation to help empower our athletes by being a sponsor of this competition. Sports is very important in the development of our youths and we here at Tiger Offshore Rentals feels very privileged to be on board. We wish all and sundry involved the very best.”

President Forde in expressing thanks assured Mr. Singh that their support is valued as it adds to the overall success of the competition.

“Partnerships such as this fuel the success of competitions and more directly, brings smiles to the faces of the athletes. We have already witnessed some exciting matches and some interesting results which speak to the on field rivalry being witnessed so far.

The GFF and K&S would like to say how happy we are to have you being a part of the tournament and we look forward to your continued support in the ensuing years.”