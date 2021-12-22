Latest update December 22nd, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Tiger Offshore Rentals supports for GFF-K&S Super 16 Cup

Dec 22, 2021 Sports

Kaieteur News – Tiger Offshore Rentals is a leading international provider of specialty rental equipment to the upstream offshore oil and gas market and Tiger Offshore Rentals which is located in Middle Street, Georgetown, has thrown its support behind the GFF-K&S Super 16 Cup.

GFF President Wayne Forde (2nd right) receives the sponsorship cheque from Tiger Offshore Rentals’ Guyana Country Manager, Mr, Shane Singh. At right is Aubrey ‘Shanghai’ Major.

Guyana Country Manager, Mr. Shane Singh Monday handed over the entity’s sponsorship to GFF President Wayne Forde in the presence of K&S Co-Director Aubrey ‘Shanghai’ Major at their Quamina & Carmichael Streets, Office.
Singh in brief remarks commended both organisers for rising above the challenges of the ongoing covid-19 pandemic to bring off an event of this magnitude being governed by the National Covid-19 Task Force guidelines.
“We are happy to partner with both the GFF and the K&S Organisation to help empower our athletes by being a sponsor of this competition. Sports is very important in the development of our youths and we here at Tiger Offshore Rentals feels very privileged to be on board. We wish all and sundry involved the very best.”
President Forde in expressing thanks assured Mr. Singh that their support is valued as it adds to the overall success of the competition.
“Partnerships such as this fuel the success of competitions and more directly, brings smiles to the faces of the athletes. We have already witnessed some exciting matches and some interesting results which speak to the on field rivalry being witnessed so far.
The GFF and K&S would like to say how happy we are to have you being a part of the tournament and we look forward to your continued support in the ensuing years.”

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

Thornhill nets helmet–trick as Fruta Conquerors cruise into semi-finals

Thornhill nets helmet–trick as Fruta Conquerors cruise into...

Dec 22, 2021

By Zaheer Mohamed Kaieteur News – Shanic Thornhill netted a helmet-trick as Fruta Conquerors moved into the semi- finals of the Guyana Football Federation-GNWFA Women’s Super 16 Festival...
Read More
Trophy Stall on board GFF-K&S Super 16 Cup and Futsal tourneys

Trophy Stall on board GFF-K&S Super 16 Cup...

Dec 22, 2021

Tiger Offshore Rentals supports for GFF-K&S Super 16 Cup

Tiger Offshore Rentals supports for GFF-K&S...

Dec 22, 2021

Spartans are Georgetown Dominoes Association Domino year end winners

Spartans are Georgetown Dominoes Association...

Dec 22, 2021

Softball tournament set for Boxing Day in Bartica

Softball tournament set for Boxing Day in Bartica

Dec 22, 2021

RDC Reg#7 contribute to GFF Women’s Super 16 Festival

RDC Reg#7 contribute to GFF Women’s Super 16...

Dec 22, 2021

Features/Columnists

  • Master blaster

    Kaieteur News – The President of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana must desist from making impulsive criticisms of... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]