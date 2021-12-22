Latest update December 22nd, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Thornhill nets helmet–trick as Fruta Conquerors cruise into semi-finals

Dec 22, 2021 Sports

By Zaheer Mohamed

Kaieteur News – Shanic Thornhill netted a helmet-trick as Fruta Conquerors moved into the semi- finals of the Guyana Football Federation-GNWFA Women’s Super 16 Festival following an 11-0 drubbing of Lethem yesterday at the National Training Centre, Providence.

Fruta scorers – Fruta Conquerors goals corers from left Shanic Thornhill, Jalade Trim, Jessica Teasdale, Shamya Daniels, Sandra Johnson and Angaline Rievre. (Zaheer Mohamed photo)

It was another blistering performance from Fruta Conquerors and Shamya Daniels put them ahead in the 7th minute before Sandra Johnson doubled the lead in the 20th. Fruta Conquerors had more clear-cut chances and Jessica Teasdale stretched their lead seven minutes later, while Thornhill scored her first in the 31st minute before netting her second in the 44th to hand her team an unassailable 5-0 lead at the break.

Jalade Trim fires home. (Zaheer Mohamed photo)

Thornhill slotted home her third goal in the 53rd minute from inside the area when she collected a pass from Daniels who worked her way upfront after winning the ball in mid-field. She then completed the helmet-trick two minutes later before Johnson added another in the 60th as Fruta Conquerors continued to dominate with their dribbling skills, flair and explosive movement.
Lethem, apart from missing a penalty, managed to create a few chances but were kept out by some solid defending.
Jalade Trim put Fruta Conquerors further ahead when she fired home after winning possession from a corner in the 69th minute from within the area, while Angaline Rievre found the back of the net one minute later when she tapped in a rebound after Trim initial shot was blocked.

Shamya Daniels (L) in pursuit of another goal. (Zaheer Mohamed photo)

 

Daniels sent a shot wide shortly after from within the box before Fayon Harry nearly turned home ahead of the Lethem goalkeeper Reachel Moses from a rebound, sending her shot wide.
Trim had another chance to score, but after eluding a defender and goal-keeper Moses, she sent her shot wide before Daniels found the back of the net from inside the area in 89th minute.

 

 

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

Thornhill nets helmet–trick as Fruta Conquerors cruise into semi-finals

Thornhill nets helmet–trick as Fruta Conquerors cruise into...

Dec 22, 2021

By Zaheer Mohamed Kaieteur News – Shanic Thornhill netted a helmet-trick as Fruta Conquerors moved into the semi- finals of the Guyana Football Federation-GNWFA Women’s Super 16 Festival...
Read More
Trophy Stall on board GFF-K&S Super 16 Cup and Futsal tourneys

Trophy Stall on board GFF-K&S Super 16 Cup...

Dec 22, 2021

Tiger Offshore Rentals supports for GFF-K&S Super 16 Cup

Tiger Offshore Rentals supports for GFF-K&S...

Dec 22, 2021

Spartans are Georgetown Dominoes Association Domino year end winners

Spartans are Georgetown Dominoes Association...

Dec 22, 2021

Softball tournament set for Boxing Day in Bartica

Softball tournament set for Boxing Day in Bartica

Dec 22, 2021

RDC Reg#7 contribute to GFF Women’s Super 16 Festival

RDC Reg#7 contribute to GFF Women’s Super 16...

Dec 22, 2021

Features/Columnists

  • Master blaster

    Kaieteur News – The President of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana must desist from making impulsive criticisms of... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]