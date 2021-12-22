Thornhill nets helmet–trick as Fruta Conquerors cruise into semi-finals

Latest update December 22nd, 2021 12:59 AM
Dec 22, 2021 Sports
By Zaheer Mohamed
Kaieteur News – Shanic Thornhill netted a helmet-trick as Fruta Conquerors moved into the semi- finals of the Guyana Football Federation-GNWFA Women’s Super 16 Festival following an 11-0 drubbing of Lethem yesterday at the National Training Centre, Providence.
It was another blistering performance from Fruta Conquerors and Shamya Daniels put them ahead in the 7th minute before Sandra Johnson doubled the lead in the 20th. Fruta Conquerors had more clear-cut chances and Jessica Teasdale stretched their lead seven minutes later, while Thornhill scored her first in the 31st minute before netting her second in the 44th to hand her team an unassailable 5-0 lead at the break.
Thornhill slotted home her third goal in the 53rd minute from inside the area when she collected a pass from Daniels who worked her way upfront after winning the ball in mid-field. She then completed the helmet-trick two minutes later before Johnson added another in the 60th as Fruta Conquerors continued to dominate with their dribbling skills, flair and explosive movement.
Lethem, apart from missing a penalty, managed to create a few chances but were kept out by some solid defending.
Jalade Trim put Fruta Conquerors further ahead when she fired home after winning possession from a corner in the 69th minute from within the area, while Angaline Rievre found the back of the net one minute later when she tapped in a rebound after Trim initial shot was blocked.
Daniels sent a shot wide shortly after from within the box before Fayon Harry nearly turned home ahead of the Lethem goalkeeper Reachel Moses from a rebound, sending her shot wide.
Trim had another chance to score, but after eluding a defender and goal-keeper Moses, she sent her shot wide before Daniels found the back of the net from inside the area in 89th minute.
Dec 22, 2021By Zaheer Mohamed Kaieteur News – Shanic Thornhill netted a helmet-trick as Fruta Conquerors moved into the semi- finals of the Guyana Football Federation-GNWFA Women’s Super 16 Festival...
Dec 22, 2021
Dec 22, 2021
Dec 22, 2021
Dec 22, 2021
Dec 22, 2021
Kaieteur News – My experience tells me that people do not like to read a series of articles that is published on consecutive... more
Kaieteur News – The President of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana must desist from making impulsive criticisms of... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – Our world exists today in troubled circumstances, governed by outmoded charters... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]