Thornhill nets helmet–trick as Fruta Conquerors cruise into semi-finals

By Zaheer Mohamed

Kaieteur News – Shanic Thornhill netted a helmet-trick as Fruta Conquerors moved into the semi- finals of the Guyana Football Federation-GNWFA Women’s Super 16 Festival following an 11-0 drubbing of Lethem yesterday at the National Training Centre, Providence.

It was another blistering performance from Fruta Conquerors and Shamya Daniels put them ahead in the 7th minute before Sandra Johnson doubled the lead in the 20th. Fruta Conquerors had more clear-cut chances and Jessica Teasdale stretched their lead seven minutes later, while Thornhill scored her first in the 31st minute before netting her second in the 44th to hand her team an unassailable 5-0 lead at the break.

Thornhill slotted home her third goal in the 53rd minute from inside the area when she collected a pass from Daniels who worked her way upfront after winning the ball in mid-field. She then completed the helmet-trick two minutes later before Johnson added another in the 60th as Fruta Conquerors continued to dominate with their dribbling skills, flair and explosive movement.

Lethem, apart from missing a penalty, managed to create a few chances but were kept out by some solid defending.

Jalade Trim put Fruta Conquerors further ahead when she fired home after winning possession from a corner in the 69th minute from within the area, while Angaline Rievre found the back of the net one minute later when she tapped in a rebound after Trim initial shot was blocked.

Daniels sent a shot wide shortly after from within the box before Fayon Harry nearly turned home ahead of the Lethem goalkeeper Reachel Moses from a rebound, sending her shot wide.

Trim had another chance to score, but after eluding a defender and goal-keeper Moses, she sent her shot wide before Daniels found the back of the net from inside the area in 89th minute.