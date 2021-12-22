Softball tournament set for Boxing Day in Bartica

Latest update December 22nd, 2021 12:59 AM
Dec 22, 2021 Sports
Kaieteur News – Softball teams in Bartica will match skills on December 26 and 27 when the Edward Skeete T/10 tournament takes place at the Bartica Community Centre ground.
The competition will be played in both male and female categories with the male segment taking place on Sunday 26 and the female category playing on Monday 27.
Action commences at 10:00hrs each day and entrance fee for the female team is $15,000 and $20,000 for the males. Teams are asked to enter on or before December 24.
Prizes will be given to winning and runner up teams, best uniformed team, MVP in the finals, best batsmen and bowlers. Registration can be done at JR Outdoor stall #51 and 53 B or at Skeete office.
Meanwhile, Ramsingh General Store has thrown their support behind the tournament. The entity presented a cheque to organsiers recently.
The draw will take place on December 24 at the Bartica Community Centre ground. All covid guidelines will be observed.
