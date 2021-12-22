RDC Reg#7 contribute to GFF Women’s Super 16 Festival

Kaieteur News – The Regional Democratic Council (RDC) of Region # 7, Cuyuni-Mazaruni has provided sponsorship for the GFF Women’s Super 16 Festival and specifically towards last Sunday’s clash at the Bartica Community Centre Ground which saw Bartica getting past Essequibo.

The sponsorship covered the return transportation for the Essequibo team. Regional Chairman, Kenneth Williams in handing over a letter of commitment to GFF President, Wayne Forde posited that the RDC is committed to alternative sources in support of their resource based economy.

“We recognise sports tourism as one such vehicle…..The RDC will continue to the support the Women Super 16 Festival without hesitation as it is great for the sport and the development of our females. We also believe that the theme, under which this Festival is being held, is very important; ‘We Rise Against Domestic Violence’.”

GFF President, Wayne Forde in the presence of Bartica FA President Alden Marslow and His Worship Mayor of Bartica, Gifford Marshall, applauded the region for steeping up and being counted noting that they have always been very supportive of the development of the sport.

“The GFF will continue to reach out to you and we know that when called upon you will deliver as you are very conscious of the fact that many hands make light work.”