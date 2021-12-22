One dead, five hospitalized after consuming unknown substance

Latest update December 22nd, 2021 12:59 AM
Dec 22, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – A 13-year-old boy died shortly after he and his family consumed an unknown substance of local origins. According to police, the deceased and five family members started experiencing complications of diarrhea and vomiting after allegedly consuming the above mentioned substance.
On Monday, the first victim, Rondel Henry a 13-year-old boy became motionless at home. He was later taken to the Mabaruma Regional Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival. His body was then taken to the mortuary pending a post mortem examination. The other family members were immediately taken to Mabaruma Regional Hospital where they were all seen by doctors and admitted as patients.
Currently, the brother of the deceased, 11-year-old Kevin Henry is in critical condition, while his father Ronald David, 35, and his mother Donnette Henry, 34, and two siblings Kelvin and Celina Henry are stable.
A team of environmental officers and police ranks visited the scene on Monday, where checks were made on and around the premises, but no containers or anything relating to a poisonous substance were found.
Ranks are closely working along with health officials and investigations are in progress.
Dec 22, 2021By Zaheer Mohamed Kaieteur News – Shanic Thornhill netted a helmet-trick as Fruta Conquerors moved into the semi- finals of the Guyana Football Federation-GNWFA Women’s Super 16 Festival...
Dec 22, 2021
Dec 22, 2021
Dec 22, 2021
Dec 22, 2021
Dec 22, 2021
Kaieteur News – My experience tells me that people do not like to read a series of articles that is published on consecutive... more
Kaieteur News – The President of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana must desist from making impulsive criticisms of... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – Our world exists today in troubled circumstances, governed by outmoded charters... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]