One dead, five hospitalized after consuming unknown substance

Kaieteur News – A 13-year-old boy died shortly after he and his family consumed an unknown substance of local origins. According to police, the deceased and five family members started experiencing complications of diarrhea and vomiting after allegedly consuming the above mentioned substance.

On Monday, the first victim, Rondel Henry a 13-year-old boy became motionless at home. He was later taken to the Mabaruma Regional Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival. His body was then taken to the mortuary pending a post mortem examination. The other family members were immediately taken to Mabaruma Regional Hospital where they were all seen by doctors and admitted as patients.

Currently, the brother of the deceased, 11-year-old Kevin Henry is in critical condition, while his father Ronald David, 35, and his mother Donnette Henry, 34, and two siblings Kelvin and Celina Henry are stable.

A team of environmental officers and police ranks visited the scene on Monday, where checks were made on and around the premises, but no containers or anything relating to a poisonous substance were found.

Ranks are closely working along with health officials and investigations are in progress.