Last-minute Christmas!

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – Guyana is famous fuh its last-minute Christmas preparations. We does wait fuh de last minute fuh do everything, including buying de Christmas chicken. Is suh with we.

Even lang ago when people use to prepare early for Christmas, yuh used to gat persons waiting till Christmas Eve day fuh start de cleaning of dem house, put up dem new blinds and de decorations. Christmas morning used to find some ah dem still hurrying with de cleaning. So de last-minute rush is all part ah de Christmas traditions.

Dem boys still remember when de late shopping use to be up to 6pm from December 15. And on Christmas Eve dem use to close dem stores and markets at 8pm and dem workers use to go home early. Christmas use to break dem in dem house.

Now dem shoppers dem pun de road till past midnight and dem stores cashing-in on de last minute-shopping.

Now de guvament gat a pandemic pun dem hand and before dem try fuh get people home early, dem join de last-minute bacchanal. Five days before Christmas dem announce increase fuh dem sugar workers. By de time dah money pay it gan be Christmas Eve.

Den four days before Christmas dem announce two weeks tax free bonus fuh dem nurses and health care workers. And is a desperate rush fuh get dah money pay in time. And dem souljas, police and fireman dem still gat fingers cross tight. But by de time dat announce, it gan be more last-minute rush. Dem boys sorry fuh dem ATM and bank dis weekend. Is sheer rush gan tek place.

Nuff people does go on a last-minute panic-buying fuh Christmas. And after de holidays when dem see dem bank balance dem does only leff with de panic.

Talk half. Leff half.