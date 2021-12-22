Granger pledges support to new PNC/R Leader

…pleased with Congress outcome

Kaieteur News – Former leader of the Peoples National Congress Reform, David Granger—currently in Cuba undergoing medical treatment—has not only congratulated the newly elected party leader, but has since pledged his continued support.

Granger in a message to the party and its new leadership assured the new leader of his continued contribution to the party, of his commitment to the satisfactory conclusion of the party’s reform process, of his support for the party’s programme and, also, of his adherence to the party’s principles.

The former leader expressed satisfaction that the process, “initiated by the presentation of the report of the ad hoc Advisory Committee on Congress to the Central Executive Committee in April 2020 led to the convening of a safe and successful Congress in December.”

Aubrey Norton was elected as the fifth leader of the PNC/R on Saturday last, when the party ran off its 21st Biennial Delegates Congress, concluding with the results being announced the following day.

In a formal statement on the results of its Congress, the party reiterated that the activity was conducted over a one-day period at Party Congress Houses and approved venues in the respective regions, as well as the North American Region (NAR).

The first session consisted of the Opening Ceremony of the Congress, which was held virtually and was chaired by Volda Lawrence, the then party chairperson, performing the duties of leader of the party, and chair of the then Central Executive Committee (CEC).

The second session dealt with the election of leader, chairman, two vice chairpersons, treasurer and fifteen members of the Central Executive Committee for the next biennium under the supervision of the Chief Elections Officer, Vincent Alexander, and other members of his team.

The results of the recent Congress confirm Aubrey Norton as the clear winner securing 967 of the 1,280 votes cast, while Shurwayne Holder was elected chairman and Elizabeth Williams, vice chairman.

The post of second vice chairman—incorrectly reported as vice chairman in yesterday’s publication—will be determined via a by-election between Christopher Jones and Vinceroy Jordan, both of whom secured 381 votes.

The treasurer for the party is now Mohamed Faaiz Mursaline.

With regard to the new CEC, the party reported that 123 party members contested for the 15 positions.

Those elected are: Gary Best, Christopher Jones, Jermaine Figuiera, Edward Collins, Dawn Hastings-Williams, Geeta Chandan-Edmond, Hazel Pyle-Lewis, Kirk Fraser, Samuel Sandy, Amanza Walton-Desir, Ganesh Mahipaul, Coretta McDonald, Troy Garraway, Riaz Roopnaraine and Annette Ferguson.

According to the party, 10 more members of the Central Executive will be co-opted, five by the party leader and five by the Central Executive Committee, “and this is likely to be done when the Executive holds its first formal meeting.”

Further, each of the eleven Party Regions is entitled to elect one representative from their region to sit on the CEC, which will be completed with the appointment of the General Secretary—to be done by the party leader, and the Principal Political Secretaries, which will be by the CEC.