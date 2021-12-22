Latest update December 22nd, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Female cop among six who get on the spot promotion

Dec 22, 2021 News

Kaieteur News – A female cop was among six who were given on the spot promotions by acting Commissioner of Police, Nigel Hoppie, during the recently held annual Luncheon and Awards Ceremony for ranks from the East Coast Demerara Police Division.

Hoppie and other high-ranking officers posing for a photo with the 6 cops (standing at the back) who were promoted on the spot.

The female rank was identified as Eneka Frazer. Frazer was promoted from constable to corporal. Two of the other cops who were promoted to corporal were Guwraff Bissessar and Bhachan Singh.
The remaining three were promoted to Lance Corporal they are, Rayshan Tixey, Adrian Murray and Raydon Wilson.
It was their commander Khali Pareshram, who advised the acting Commissioner of Police to promote them for their outstanding performance in the force.
During the award ceremony, Hoppie congratulated Commander Pareshram and his ranks for creditable policing along the East Coast throughout 2021.
He noted that despite criticism and challenges the commander and his team did a great job and was able to reduce serious crimes in their district by 28%, and he urged them to continue the outstanding performance.
The top cop also urged them to be professional at all times in carrying out their duties.
Pic filed as Hoppie
Caption: Acting Commissioner of Police, Nigel Hoppie congratulating the ranks on the East Coast of Demerara

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

Thornhill nets helmet–trick as Fruta Conquerors cruise into semi-finals

Thornhill nets helmet–trick as Fruta Conquerors cruise into...

Dec 22, 2021

By Zaheer Mohamed Kaieteur News – Shanic Thornhill netted a helmet-trick as Fruta Conquerors moved into the semi- finals of the Guyana Football Federation-GNWFA Women’s Super 16 Festival...
Read More
Trophy Stall on board GFF-K&S Super 16 Cup and Futsal tourneys

Trophy Stall on board GFF-K&S Super 16 Cup...

Dec 22, 2021

Tiger Offshore Rentals supports for GFF-K&S Super 16 Cup

Tiger Offshore Rentals supports for GFF-K&S...

Dec 22, 2021

Spartans are Georgetown Dominoes Association Domino year end winners

Spartans are Georgetown Dominoes Association...

Dec 22, 2021

Softball tournament set for Boxing Day in Bartica

Softball tournament set for Boxing Day in Bartica

Dec 22, 2021

RDC Reg#7 contribute to GFF Women’s Super 16 Festival

RDC Reg#7 contribute to GFF Women’s Super 16...

Dec 22, 2021

Features/Columnists

  • Master blaster

    Kaieteur News – The President of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana must desist from making impulsive criticisms of... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]