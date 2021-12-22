Female cop among six who get on the spot promotion

Latest update December 22nd, 2021 12:59 AM
Dec 22, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – A female cop was among six who were given on the spot promotions by acting Commissioner of Police, Nigel Hoppie, during the recently held annual Luncheon and Awards Ceremony for ranks from the East Coast Demerara Police Division.
The female rank was identified as Eneka Frazer. Frazer was promoted from constable to corporal. Two of the other cops who were promoted to corporal were Guwraff Bissessar and Bhachan Singh.
The remaining three were promoted to Lance Corporal they are, Rayshan Tixey, Adrian Murray and Raydon Wilson.
It was their commander Khali Pareshram, who advised the acting Commissioner of Police to promote them for their outstanding performance in the force.
During the award ceremony, Hoppie congratulated Commander Pareshram and his ranks for creditable policing along the East Coast throughout 2021.
He noted that despite criticism and challenges the commander and his team did a great job and was able to reduce serious crimes in their district by 28%, and he urged them to continue the outstanding performance.
The top cop also urged them to be professional at all times in carrying out their duties.
Caption: Acting Commissioner of Police, Nigel Hoppie congratulating the ranks on the East Coast of Demerara
