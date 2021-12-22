Ed. Ministry seeking consultancy services for construction of three top schools

Latest update December 22nd, 2021 12:59 AM
Dec 22, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – During the opening of tenders yesterday at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB), a number of companies have applied to provide consultancy services for the Ministry of Education for the construction of three high school buildings.
According to the Ministry, the consultancy services are for the construction of the Bishop’s High School, Queen’s College and the St. Stanislaus College. Only financial proposals were submitted by these companies.
Also opened at NPTAB, were security services for the Ministry of Public Service and GECOM.
Below are the companies and their bids:
Ministry of Agriculture – NAREI
Installation of 400 meters geotexile tube, from Groynes along the foreshore of Friendship/Annadale, East Coast Demerara.
