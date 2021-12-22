Beaten murder suspect arrested at hospital

Kaieteur News – A murder suspect who was badly beaten is presently hospitalised after he reportedly murdered a construction worker and attempted to escape, but was unsuccessful.

Joseph Ferdinand, also known as Joshua, age 22, a construction worker from Friendship Squatting Area, East Bank Demerara (EBD), was allegedly stabbed to death at 20:35hrs on Monday by the suspect whose only name has been given as Kevin.

According to homicide detectives, Ferdinand and the suspect had a misunderstanding, which resulted in the suspect arming himself with a knife. He then stabbed the victim twice, once in the region of his front upper left chest and once in the area of his lower left chest.

After Kevin allegedly stabbed Ferdinand to death, he was reportedly cornered by a gang of men known to the victim, while he was trying to escape, and he was badly beaten by the gang.

The victim was then taken by residents to the Diamond Diagnostic Centre (DDC), where he was pronounced dead on arrival. His body is presently lying at Memorial Gardens Funeral Home awaiting a post-mortem examination.

The suspect was arrested by detectives at the DDC, where he went for treatment, with injuries he received to his face and body at the hands of the men. He is presently under police guard.

Investigations are currently ongoing.

Kaieteur News yesterday made several attempts to contact Ferdinand’s relatives. Those efforts, however, have proven to be futile.