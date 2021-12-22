Latest update December 22nd, 2021 12:59 AM

Bandit cuts off piece of pensioner’s ear for earrings

Dec 22, 2021 News

 Kaieteur News – has been able to confirm that a senior citizen reportedly lost a piece of her ear when a bandit used his knife to remove her gold earrings last Sunday.
She was identified as, Savitri Umrao, 74, of Blairmont, West Coast Berbice.
According to information reaching this newspaper, two bandits armed with knives invaded the bottom flat of her home around 19:30hrs that day.
Umrao and a neighbour were reportedly chatting at the time when the delinquents barged in.
They held the women at knife point and demanded cash.
Umrao, according to police, told them that she doesn’t have any money. It was at this point that one of the bandits used his knife and forcefully removed Umrao’s gold earrings.
She and her neighbour were further assaulted, and the men ransacked the house, after which they carted off more jewelry, including gold rings and a pair of gold bangles.
After the men left, an alarm was raised and Umrao and the neighbour were taken to the hospital.
Kaieteur News was told that a piece of Umrao’ ear was severed off.
A report was lodged at the station and police are hunting the suspects.

