Appellate Court’s majority decision to hear election petition case

Latest update December 22nd, 2021 12:59 AM
Dec 22, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – The Court of Appeal, in a majority decision, yesterday ruled that it has jurisdiction to hear an appeal challenging the decision of Chief Justice (ag) Roxane George-Wiltshire to throw out an election petition.
The matter continued virtually yesterday, and the judges who presided over the matter are Chancellor of the Judiciary (Ag), Yonette Cummings-Edwards, and Justices Dawn Gregory, and Rishi Persaud. In the case of Monica Thomas and Brennan Nurse v the Chief Election Officer, Keith Lowenfield and others, the Justices handed down a 2-1 decision. Justices Cummings-Edwards and Gregory allowed the appeal, while Justice Persaud dissented from their position.
Attorney-at-law Roysdale Forde, SC, the lead attorney representing the appellants, praised the court’s ruling. He said that, in an historic decision, the Appellate Court found that it has jurisdiction to entertain an appeal when an election petition has been dismissed on procedural grounds.
He added that with the Court’s decision the motion that was filed by Trinidadian Senior Counsel Douglas Mendes, on behalf of Vice President, Bharrat Jagdeo and Attorney General (AG) and Minister of Legal Affairs, Anil Nandlall, SC, on behalf of the Government of Guyana, was dismissed.
In response to the Court’s ruling, Douglas and Nandlall requested a two-week stay on the ruling, so that they can decide whether they will go to the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) for final determination, or if they will allow the appeal to go ahead – this was granted by the Court.
All parties in the matter also agreed to pay their own costs.
According to reports, the first election petition #99 challenging the outcome of the March 2, 2020 elections was dismissed by the acting Chief Justice, on January 18, last, while the remaining election petition #88 was also thrown out on April 26, 2021, by the acting Chief Justice. As such, both matters were appealed by Monica Thomas and Brenan Nurse, who on behalf of the A Partnership for Nation Unity + Alliance For Change (APNU+AFC) Coalition are seeking to challenge the validity of the March 02, 2020, national elections.
Dec 22, 2021By Zaheer Mohamed Kaieteur News – Shanic Thornhill netted a helmet-trick as Fruta Conquerors moved into the semi- finals of the Guyana Football Federation-GNWFA Women’s Super 16 Festival...
Dec 22, 2021
Dec 22, 2021
Dec 22, 2021
Dec 22, 2021
Dec 22, 2021
Kaieteur News – My experience tells me that people do not like to read a series of articles that is published on consecutive... more
Kaieteur News – The President of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana must desist from making impulsive criticisms of... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – Our world exists today in troubled circumstances, governed by outmoded charters... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]