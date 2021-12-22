9-month-old baby among 6 new COVID-19 deaths

Latest update December 22nd, 2021 12:59 AM
Dec 22, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health yesterday reported that a nine-month-old baby boy from Region Six is among the six persons who recently died of COVID-19. According to the Ministry, the persons representing both unvaccinated and fully vaccinated patients died between December 10 and 20 while receiving treatment at a medical facility.
The other five fatalities are those of three men from Region Six, a 69-year-old, an 80-year-old, and an 82-year-old, and a 74-year-old man from Region Three and a 60-year-old woman from Region Four.
As a result of this, the country’s COVID-19 death toll has moved to 1,039.
Meanwhile, in its daily COVID-19 dashboard the Health Ministry recorded 35 new infections, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 38,926.
The dashboard also shows 8 patients are admitted into the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 35 persons in institutional isolation, 671 in home isolation and 2 in institutional quarantine. To date, a total of 37,173 persons have recovered from the virus.
