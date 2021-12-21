Woman gets ‘buss head’ for sheltering best friend’s boyfriend

Kaieteur News – A 20-year-old friendship between two women ended abruptly on September 27, last, after one of them decided to ‘buss’ the other’s head with a rolling pin for allegedly sheltering her drunk boyfriend.

At least, this was what the Chief Magistrate, Ann McLennan, heard yesterday while listening to their tales at the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court.

The woman who allegedly assaulted her best friend with the rolling pin is Eulex Cosbert of 41, East La Penitence, Georgetown. During the court appearance, Cosbert was charged with assaulting Shondel Frazer.

She pleaded not guilty to the offence and was released on $50,000 bail, but was ordered to stay six feet away from Frazer. The defendant was also instructed to report to the La Penitence Police Station every Friday until her next court appearance on January 10, 2022.

According to the facts of the matter, Cosbert had beaten Frazer, for sleeping with her boyfriend.

However, Frazer said this was not case and that her now former best friend attacked her over a situation she misunderstood.

She claimed that she had seen Cosbert’s boyfriend drunk one day and had taken him into her home to protect him until he was sober.

Believing that her boyfriend was cheating on her with Frazer, Cosbert allegedly armed herself with a rolling pin and went over to Frazer’s home.

She walked right in and reportedly began to beat Frazer causing her to receive lacerations to the head that required stitches.

A report was lodged and Cosbert was detained by the police on November 16.