Latest update December 21st, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

WCB pensioner assaulted and robbed by armed men

Dec 21, 2021 News

Kaieteur News – A 74-year-old pensioner is nursing a wound to her ear and pain in her chest after two men armed with knives barged into her home.
Reports are that Savitri Umrao and her 70-year-old disabled relative of Lot 97 No.3 Settlement, WCB were robbed on Sunday around 19:30 hrs. She was in the bottom flat when the men entered, held her at knifepoint and demanded cash and jewellery. She denied that she had any cash, but at that point, one of the men ripped the gold earrings, which she was wearing, tearing away her earlobe in the process.

Savitri Umrao

Umrao was pushed to the ground twice before one of the suspects climbed on top of her chest demanding that she reveal the whereabouts of her grandson. After she indicated that she did not know, he proceeded to remove her gold rings and gold bangles before escaping with the second suspect.

According to the daughter of the woman, Rehanna Umrao, she received a call from her mother indicating that she was assaulted and robbed. She said that she tried making contact with the Blairmont Police Station, but she later understood that their phone was not in working order.

She then went over to her mother’s house and took her to the station, and subsequently the Fort Wellington Hospital. She also indicated that the wound her mother sustained was not treated and an examination of her chest was not done. They gave the injured woman medications and sent her away.

Police said four gold rings valued at $125,000, one pair of gold earrings valued at $25,000, and one pair gold bangles valued at $87,500, a total value of $237,000 were stolen. Police are investigating.

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

GDF advance following comfortable win against Swan

GDF advance following comfortable win against Swan

Dec 21, 2021

By Zaheer Mohamed Kaieteur News – The Guyana Defence Force registered a comfortable win against Swan to secure their spot in the semi finals when the Guyana Football Federation –GNWFA...
Read More
Rupununi All-Stars decimate Foxy Ladies 18-0

Rupununi All-Stars decimate Foxy Ladies 18-0

Dec 21, 2021

Hundreds benefit as RHTYSC, MS Cricket teams host Imran Amjad and Hetmyers sponsored programmes as massive Christmas project continues

Hundreds benefit as RHTYSC, MS Cricket teams host...

Dec 21, 2021

Spartans are Georgetown Dominoes Association Domino year end winners

Spartans are Georgetown Dominoes Association...

Dec 21, 2021

Persaud first Guyanese female to do 26 seconds in 50m free

Persaud first Guyanese female to do 26 seconds in...

Dec 21, 2021

Hilbert Foster and Team Progress sweep BCB Elections

Hilbert Foster and Team Progress sweep BCB...

Dec 21, 2021

Features/Columnists

  • Christmas Village

    Kaieteur News – The Christmas Village which has been established along Georgetown’s Main Street Avenue is sort of... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]