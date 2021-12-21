WCB pensioner assaulted and robbed by armed men

Kaieteur News – A 74-year-old pensioner is nursing a wound to her ear and pain in her chest after two men armed with knives barged into her home.

Reports are that Savitri Umrao and her 70-year-old disabled relative of Lot 97 No.3 Settlement, WCB were robbed on Sunday around 19:30 hrs. She was in the bottom flat when the men entered, held her at knifepoint and demanded cash and jewellery. She denied that she had any cash, but at that point, one of the men ripped the gold earrings, which she was wearing, tearing away her earlobe in the process.

Umrao was pushed to the ground twice before one of the suspects climbed on top of her chest demanding that she reveal the whereabouts of her grandson. After she indicated that she did not know, he proceeded to remove her gold rings and gold bangles before escaping with the second suspect.

According to the daughter of the woman, Rehanna Umrao, she received a call from her mother indicating that she was assaulted and robbed. She said that she tried making contact with the Blairmont Police Station, but she later understood that their phone was not in working order.

She then went over to her mother’s house and took her to the station, and subsequently the Fort Wellington Hospital. She also indicated that the wound her mother sustained was not treated and an examination of her chest was not done. They gave the injured woman medications and sent her away.

Police said four gold rings valued at $125,000, one pair of gold earrings valued at $25,000, and one pair gold bangles valued at $87,500, a total value of $237,000 were stolen. Police are investigating.