Tout remanded for East Coast Bus Park killing

Kaieteur News – Bus tout, Paul Lynch who was in custody for allegedly killing 30-year-old Morven Nurse at the East Coast Bus Park last week, was remanded to prison yesterday.

The 27-year-old father of one of Lot 1276 Bachelor’s Adventure, East Coast Demerara made his first court appearance in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court before Chief Magistrate, Ann McLennan where he was charged for murder.

Lynch was not required to plead to the charge, which alleges that on December 15, 2021 at Commerce Street in the vicinity of the Route 44 bus park, he murdered bus conductor, Morven Nurse of Haslington Village. Kaieteur News had reported that on the day in question, the two men had a heated argument over some $120, which later turned deadly.

After remanding the young man to prison, Chief Magistrate then adjourned the matter to February 21, 2022.

It was reported by this publication that the men, who were known to each other for some 20 years, had always been involved in heated altercations between themselves. But on December 15, last, that 20-year-old dispute came to an end when Nurse lost his life.

According to police reports, the two men were arguing at the park when Lynch armed himself with a knife. Investigators revealed that they began to pelt each other with empty beer bottles and bricks, before Lynch reportedly stabbed Nurse with the knife to his left side chest.

The incident which was caught on camera, showed a bleeding Nurse staggering around before falling to the ground. Onlookers tried to save him by compressing the gushing blood, through tying his jersey around his wound.

The father of two was then rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation where he succumbed while receiving medical treatment. Lynch had escaped after the stabbing, but later turned himself in to police with his lawyer.