Spartans are Georgetown Dominoes Association Domino year end winners

Kaieteur News – Spartans were crowned the overall champions of 2021 as the Georgetown Dominos Association (GDA) held its final fundraising event for the year. The finals which were held on Thursday last at Strikers Sports Club saw Turning Point, Players and Spartans matching wits to achieve victory.

The tournament saw 17 teams vying for the top prizes with the likes of Mix Up, Alpha Warriors, Masters, All Season Angels, Gangsters, C6, C7, Phantom, 300, Big Boss Girls, Spartans, Executives, Providence Sports Club, Turning Point, R&R, Players and F&H.

Games day started at Turning Point Sports Club with two rounds with six teams remaining for the one of a kind quarter finals which was played at Dynasty Sports Club on Monday evening with the match-up of Executives vs Spartans vs Turning Point, while 300 took on Big Boss Girls and Players.

Executives and 300 were eliminated by one point each with Turning Point drawing the bye to finals. In a fiercely contested battle which had the entire venue on the edge of their seats and banging on tables as Big Boss Girls were eliminated by one point in what was termed “finals of the tournament”.

In the final, Spartans and Players started with 16 games apiece while Turning Point had 13, Spartans then took command from the second sitting and never looked back. At the end of the 5th sitting the scores read, Spartans 73, Players 57 and Turning Point in the cellar with 49.

In what was termed as a masterful final sitting by Turning Point saw them registering 16 games while Turning Point could only muster six games and the final scores read, Spartans 88 games Turning Point 65 games and Players 63 games.

Prizes and Trophies were awarded to the top three teams were $165,000, $110,000 and $60,000 respectively, while the fourth placed team, Big Boss Girls were awarded $20,000 for their effort. Donations came in the form of trophies and cash from Mr. Paul Williams DSM, Big Boss Transportation Services, Spartans Club, Chrisanthony Parasram and members of the GDA Fundraising Committee.

The President, Mr. Lyndon Boston in his closing remarks thanked all teams and sponsors for their participation in what was a trying year for the sport in which were major challenges in keeping the COVID-19 protocols in place nevertheless the sport prevailed, he also wished the fraternity and their families a season filled with love, joy and happiness as we are about to welcome the new year with bigger and better things in store for the sport. Special mention was made to the young upcoming Alpha Warriors into the fold.