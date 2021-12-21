Rupununi All-Stars decimate Foxy Ladies 18-0

Latest update December 21st, 2021 12:59 AM
Dec 21, 2021 Sports
Kaieteur News – The Rupununi All-Stars were in rampaging form on Sunday night as they fired a dozen and a half goals past a hapless Foxy Ladies’ side during the first match of a double header
at the National Track & Field Center (NTFC) in the Guyana Football Federation Women’s Super-16 festival.
Nena Cabral scored six goals to led the dominating performance for the Lethem side with her goals coming on both sides of the half in the 21st, 34th, 38th, 52md, 78th and 82nd minutes while Cheryl Roberts was almost as devastating, finding the back of the net four times (10th, 29th, 43rd, 44th).
Cheryl Roberts, Jacklyn Williams and Danielle Spencer all netted braces while Sarach and LoreenAlcides each netted once to complete the 18-goal route.
