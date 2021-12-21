Ministry buys 3,000 pieces of Agri-tools, hands over 59

…as Audit Report finds $$$M in vehicles, other equipment never turned over

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Amerindian Affairs last year purchased a quantity of agricultural tools for distribution to various communities spending some $27.1M, but of the almost 3,000 pieces of equipment that were purchased, only 59 had been distributed.

This was unearthed in the audit of the government books for the year 2020, conducted by the Audit Office of Guyana, under the auspices of its substantive head, Deodat Sharma.

According to Sharma in his findings, the sum of $27.075M was expended on the purchase of agricultural tools for hinterland communities.

The equipment purchased included, Swing fog machines, Brush cutters, STIHL chainsaws, cutlasses, forks, axe head and handles, shovels, guide bars, pickaxes, hoes, trim cut and link felling chain.

The Auditor General in his report found that while the agricultural tools were physically verified, and accounted for in the Ministry’s records, “the majority of the items were still not issued. As a result, the intended use and benefits of these items were delayed.”

According to the Ministry, the tools were purchased and are distributed upon request and “further, due to COVID-19, deliveries were compromised.”

The situation replicated itself with regard the sum of $22.851M that was expended for the purchase of two Toyota Land Cruisers for Kaibarupai and Waipa Villages.

According to the Auditor General’s Findings, the approval was granted by National Procurement and Tender Administration Board in November last, with the contract being signed the following month on December 18, 2020.

The sum of $11.425M was paid to the supplier on 13 January 2021. The Land Cruisers were registered on the 29 July 2021 and were physically verified in August 2021.

However, at the time of reporting in September 2021, the vehicles were still in the Ministry’s compound and had not been handed over to the villages, “as a result, the intended benefits of the vehicles are still to be achieved.”

To this end, the Ministry said it acknowledges the finding and explained that the Agency faced some unforeseen challenges during the process.

This in addition to the deplorable condition of trails ensured that the deliveries were not possible, according to the Ministry.

Additionally, it was found that while $7.980M was expended for the purchase of 42 sewing machines with cabinets for Amerindian Villages and the machines were verified as being received and accounted for in the Ministry’s Stores records, “as at July 2021, 22 of the sewing machines were issued to Amerindian Villages, while the balance of 20 was at the Hostel Stores.”

The Ministry had also purchased, using some $30.450M, boats, outboard engines, and all-terrain vehicles (ATVs).

The Auditor General found that, while $12.052M was paid in December for the purchase of 15 outboard engines for hinterland communities, and the engines were received by the Ministry on 5 January and 7 April 2021, “physical verification done during August 2021 revealed that all the outboard engines were still in boxes at the Ministry’s Hostel Stores.”

As a result, the intended purpose of the engines was not achieved.

The same obtained with regard to a sum of $1.870M, which was expended for the purchase of two aluminum boats and one wooden boat for Quebanang Village, the Community Development Officer, Region № 1, and Moruca.

While the two aluminum boats were received by the Ministry, physical verification in August

2021 revealed that the two aluminum boats were still at the Ministry’s Stores and, as such, the intended purpose of the boats was also not achieved.