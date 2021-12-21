Landslide but weak mandate

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – De Kangress come and gone as quick as yuh can say, “Jack Rabbit!” Was a Kangress with a difference. Was wan election Kangress. Nothing much nat come out of deliberations except de election of a new Central Executive and other senior positions. De Kangress nah give no directions to de new leadership.

De main focus was on de leadership race. But dat was a done deal given de number of nominations which one man did receive relative to de others. De man win by a landslide but he mandate weak.

Dem boys nah know exactly wat was de overall voter turnout. But it look like slightly more dan half ah dem wah entitle to vote, bin vote. Dem boys read dat some 2,500 delegates was supposed to vote but slightly more dan half of dis cast dem ballot. Dis mean dat dem had large-scale indifference in de voting. Nuff people nah vote. And derefore de mandate of de new leader lil weak.

Dem boys nah know wah cause de low voter turnout but dem boys wan feel dat it is de factionalism wah Soulja Bai bin talk bout. It look like if nuff ah dem delegate decide dat is better fuh nat vote dan fuh vote. Dem wah nah vote muss be vex bout something.

Some people still bothering bout whether deh gan gat a new Leader of de Opposition. But dem boys wan remind dem dat de PNC/R did not contest de last two elections. Was de APNU+AFC and is de APNU+AFC wah represent dem in de National Assembly and is dem gat fuh decide pon de new leader of de Opposition.

