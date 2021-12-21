Hundreds benefit as RHTYSC, MS Cricket teams host Imran Amjad and Hetmyers sponsored programmes as massive Christmas project continues

Kaieteur News – The twelve cricket teams of Guyana most progressive and vibrant youth and sports club, the Rose Hall Town Youth and Sports Club MS, over the weekend hosted two major programmes as they steamed ahead with their 2021 Christmas Outreach project. The teams hosted the first ever Imran McSood and Rena Amjad Educational Programme and the Shimron /Nirvani Hetmyer Christmas Hampers project which benefitted hundred of youths and families across the Ancient County.

Overseas based Guyanese based business couple Imran McSood and Rena Amjad donated $3,000US to assist hundreds of students in Berbice with educational materials which includes School bags, exercise books, pens, pencils, rulers among other items.

RHTYSC Secretary/CEO Hilbert Foster stated that over 300 students are expected to benefit under the programme as the club forges ahead with its effort to promote the importance of education under its Say Yes project. Foster, who is also the President of the Berbice cricket Board stated that the club was delighted to assist youths with their pursuit of an educational career as it was the foundation of a successful life.

The teams handed over dozens of the school packages to their counterparts across Berbice including Albion, Port Mourant, Achievers, No 73 Cricket Club, No 72 Cut and Load, Cotton Tree and Bush Lot Cricket Club. The teams also handed over packages to youths from the St Francis Xavier Roman Catholic Church of Port Mourant, while donations were also presented to the Canaan and Camal Children Homes based in Port Mourant and Chesney respectively.

Imran McSood Amjad is the founder of Naglico Insurance, based in St Marten and is a very successful businessman. He also served as an Independent Director of Cricket West Indies before stepping down earlier this year. He was introduced to Foster by former BCB Secretary Oscar Ramjeet and had sponsored international Cricket Commentator Joseph Reds Perriera’s visit to the Ancient County for a series of inspirational speeches.

The teams also distributed hundreds of food hampers and special Christmas packages with the support of West indies player Shimron Hetmyer and his wife Nirvani. The club would be sharing out a total of$3.5 M worth of food items with the couple donating $2.2M.

Additionally, the twelve teams have also started the distribution of one thousand special Christmas packages to single parent and less fortunate families. The packages include apples, wall nuts, biscuits, smalta, juices and sweets. National cricketers Guadakesh Motie, Leon Johnson and Christopher Barnwell and Hetmyer are among the sponsors of the Christmas Packages.

All members of the St Francis Xavier Roman Catholic Church of Port Mourant received a package along with every child at the Canaan and Camal Children Homes. Members of the church, which played a major role in the development of the RHTYSC, also received a special Christmas gift, food hamper, toys for kids, while the teams also sponsored a feeding programme and a well attended Christmas Concert.

RHTYSC Asst Secretary/CEO Simon Naidu expressed thanks to the Hetmyers and Amjads for their assistance in making the projects successful.

–