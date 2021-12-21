Govt. wants flexibility to close corruption loopholes in oil companies’ procurement plans

Latest update December 21st, 2021 12:59 AM
Dec 21, 2021 News
Local Content Bill 2021 Series – Pt. 2
By Kiana Wilburg
Kaieteur News – In today’s review of the PPP/C Government’s Local Content Bill 2021, Kaieteur News will examine the powers of the Minister.
It is being proposed that the Minister of Natural Resources would be tasked with the following duties:
-the approval or refusal, after consultation with the Local Content Secretariat, of a Local Content Master Plan and a Local Content Annual Plan, or modifications to an approved Local Content Master Plan or Local Content Annual Plan;
-prescribing the rules on local content measurement and certification;
-prescribing the metrics to be applied in determining the achievement of minimum local content levels;
-establishing and collaborating with multi-stakeholders on local content;
-the consideration of local content plans prior to approving the grant or transfer of interest in a licence or entering into a petroleum agreement in accordance with the Petroleum (Exploration and Production) Act;
-after consultation with the Secretariat, set priority areas of focus and minimum targets for local content implementation; and
-And finally, report to the National Assembly on local content implementation.
With the Minister and his Secretariat having the power to scrutinise and modify the local content master plans and annual plans of oil companies and their subcontractors, the government, therefore, gives itself ample opportunity to close loopholes, so that favouritism and/or corruption are removed.
Dec 21, 2021By Zaheer Mohamed Kaieteur News – The Guyana Defence Force registered a comfortable win against Swan to secure their spot in the semi finals when the Guyana Football Federation –GNWFA...
Dec 21, 2021
Dec 21, 2021
Dec 21, 2021
Dec 21, 2021
Dec 21, 2021
Kaieteur News – I have no interest in being part of political parties or political office. I simply don’t have the... more
Kaieteur News – The Christmas Village which has been established along Georgetown’s Main Street Avenue is sort of... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – Our world exists today in troubled circumstances, governed by outmoded charters... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]