Latest update December 21st, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Government says Matthews Ridge well will cost $10M

Dec 21, 2021 News

Kaieteur News – Minister of Housing and Water, Colin Croal on Wednesday last, said that a well that is currently being drilled in Matthew’s Ridge, Region will cost $10M.
He made this announcement while visiting the community and inspecting the site where the well is being drilled. The project is being done by the Guyana Water Incorporated as an in-house one and the well when completed will be about 150 meters deep and supply at least 100 households in Minab, a small village within Matthew’s Ridge.

Minister of Housing and Water, Colin Croal inspecting the well that is being drilled at Matthew’s Ridge.

The project is scheduled to be completed early January next year.
Kaieteur News had recently reported that the United States (U.S.) Civil Affairs Team had made a recent visit there to share out 200 hundred water filters residents, so that they can have access to clean water until the construction of the well is completed.
It was reported that the community has been getting its water supply from natural springs, but the water had become contaminated with manganese due to the presence of the mineral in that area.
Current manganese operations by a Chinese company is said to have also affected the water supply.
One resident had pointed out that the water would even get muddy during the rainy season.
During the minister’s visit, another had said that during the dry weather, 40% of the water would be dried up.
As a result, the government as part of its water expansion plan in the hinterland decided to drill a well in Matthew’s Ridge.
This publication had visited the well and had requested the cost from GWI and was promised that the information would be released in a subsequent press conference.
That press conference is yet to be held but Minister Croal divulged the information during his visit there.
According to him, the government is saving $10M by drilling the well using in-house engineers employed with GWI and posited that if a company had to be contracted, it would have cost the government $20M.
Similar wells are to be drilled in the neighbouring Region One communities namely Baramita and Arakaka.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

GDF advance following comfortable win against Swan

GDF advance following comfortable win against Swan

Dec 21, 2021

By Zaheer Mohamed Kaieteur News – The Guyana Defence Force registered a comfortable win against Swan to secure their spot in the semi finals when the Guyana Football Federation –GNWFA...
Read More
Rupununi All-Stars decimate Foxy Ladies 18-0

Rupununi All-Stars decimate Foxy Ladies 18-0

Dec 21, 2021

Hundreds benefit as RHTYSC, MS Cricket teams host Imran Amjad and Hetmyers sponsored programmes as massive Christmas project continues

Hundreds benefit as RHTYSC, MS Cricket teams host...

Dec 21, 2021

Spartans are Georgetown Dominoes Association Domino year end winners

Spartans are Georgetown Dominoes Association...

Dec 21, 2021

Persaud first Guyanese female to do 26 seconds in 50m free

Persaud first Guyanese female to do 26 seconds in...

Dec 21, 2021

Hilbert Foster and Team Progress sweep BCB Elections

Hilbert Foster and Team Progress sweep BCB...

Dec 21, 2021

Features/Columnists

  • Christmas Village

    Kaieteur News – The Christmas Village which has been established along Georgetown’s Main Street Avenue is sort of... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]