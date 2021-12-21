Government says Matthews Ridge well will cost $10M

Kaieteur News – Minister of Housing and Water, Colin Croal on Wednesday last, said that a well that is currently being drilled in Matthew’s Ridge, Region will cost $10M.

He made this announcement while visiting the community and inspecting the site where the well is being drilled. The project is being done by the Guyana Water Incorporated as an in-house one and the well when completed will be about 150 meters deep and supply at least 100 households in Minab, a small village within Matthew’s Ridge.

The project is scheduled to be completed early January next year.

Kaieteur News had recently reported that the United States (U.S.) Civil Affairs Team had made a recent visit there to share out 200 hundred water filters residents, so that they can have access to clean water until the construction of the well is completed.

It was reported that the community has been getting its water supply from natural springs, but the water had become contaminated with manganese due to the presence of the mineral in that area.

Current manganese operations by a Chinese company is said to have also affected the water supply.

One resident had pointed out that the water would even get muddy during the rainy season.

During the minister’s visit, another had said that during the dry weather, 40% of the water would be dried up.

As a result, the government as part of its water expansion plan in the hinterland decided to drill a well in Matthew’s Ridge.

This publication had visited the well and had requested the cost from GWI and was promised that the information would be released in a subsequent press conference.

That press conference is yet to be held but Minister Croal divulged the information during his visit there.

According to him, the government is saving $10M by drilling the well using in-house engineers employed with GWI and posited that if a company had to be contracted, it would have cost the government $20M.

Similar wells are to be drilled in the neighbouring Region One communities namely Baramita and Arakaka.