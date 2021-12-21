GDF advance following comfortable win against Swan

By Zaheer Mohamed

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Defence Force registered a comfortable win against Swan to secure their spot in the semi finals when the Guyana Football Federation –GNWFA Women’s Super 16

continued yesterday at the National Training Centre, Providence.

GDF showed marked improvement from their round encounter against a team, which despite playing in their first competitive tournament, showed determination and the willingness to grow in the sport. Abeocie Haywood put GDF head in the 11th minute while Andrea Lashley doubled the lead in the 14th. GDF benefitted from an own goal by Indero Amardeo in 22nd minute before Haywood netted her second in the 33rd and completed her hat-trick seven minutes later to hand her team 5-0 lead the break.

Swan had a few build ups, but GDF defence rapidly thwarted any threat on goal.

GDF continued to attack Malinda Scott stretched their advantage when she slotted home in the 57th minute while her team mate Akeelah Vancooten hit the cross bar with firm shot from outside the area. Haywood could have added another, however she sent her shot wide from within the area while Vancooten had a shot kept out by goal-keeper Akeela Ramnirarjan. Haywood sent another shot from inside the area over the bar before she found the back of net in the 88th minute.