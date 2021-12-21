COVID-19 claims the lives of three more persons

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health, yesterday reported that three more persons who tested positive for the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) disease, have died. As a result of this, the country’s COVID-19 death toll has moved to 1,033.

The country’s fatalities are that of three men, an unvaccinated 74-year-old from Region Six, an unvaccinated 67-year-old and an 84-year-old whose vaccination status was unknown both from Region Four. The men reportedly died on Sunday, while receiving treatment at a medical facility.

Meanwhile, in its latest COVID-19 dashboard, the Ministry recorded 21 new infections, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 38,891.

The dashboard also shows that 11 patients are admitted into the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 35 persons in institutional isolation, 713 in home isolation and no one in institutional quarantine. To date, a total of 37,099 persons have recovered from the virus.