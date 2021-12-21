Latest update December 21st, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Approximately €7.56M Approved by EU to Support Guyana

Dec 21, 2021 News

Kaieteur News – According to the Caribbean Community’s (CARICOM) Business News Aggregation service, the European Union (EU) has approved the allocation of €7.56 million (equivalent to G $1.8 B) to Guyana, as part of its Budget Support Programme. Last Tuesday, a joint press conference was conducted where President Irfaan Ali made clear that the grant fund represents the “final tranche of payments under a multi-year programme” at a worth of €30 million. CARICOM clarified that the funding support came into being after Guyana lost Europe as one of its preferential markets for sugar.
During the press conference, the EU Ambassador, Fernando Ponz Cantó pointed out that the grant funds are fostered through the EU’s national treasury, and this contribution is a validation of the EU’s confidence and trust in the PPP/C government. Previously, the funds from EU’s Budget Support Programme for Guyana were allocated toward housing, climate adaptation, improved infrastructure, and repairing the country’s sea defences. This was evident in a similar Budget Support Programme last year, where the EU disbursed G$ 19.8 billion for Guyana.
Moreover, President Ali made mention that, “the European Union remained our largest provider of grant resources to support our development programmes” throughout the years. However, this grant fund marks the termination of the EU’s support toward the Integrated Coastal Management Programme. This 4-year support programme lasted from 2017-2021 with a total fund of G$74.5 billion. Thus far, EU’s support has facilitated the construction of almost 10 kilometers of sea defences as well as the rehabilitation and maintenance of sea defences across Guyana.
Sources for proofreading: CARICOM-Business-18-December-2021.pdf

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

GDF advance following comfortable win against Swan

GDF advance following comfortable win against Swan

Dec 21, 2021

By Zaheer Mohamed Kaieteur News – The Guyana Defence Force registered a comfortable win against Swan to secure their spot in the semi finals when the Guyana Football Federation –GNWFA...
Read More
Rupununi All-Stars decimate Foxy Ladies 18-0

Rupununi All-Stars decimate Foxy Ladies 18-0

Dec 21, 2021

Hundreds benefit as RHTYSC, MS Cricket teams host Imran Amjad and Hetmyers sponsored programmes as massive Christmas project continues

Hundreds benefit as RHTYSC, MS Cricket teams host...

Dec 21, 2021

Spartans are Georgetown Dominoes Association Domino year end winners

Spartans are Georgetown Dominoes Association...

Dec 21, 2021

Persaud first Guyanese female to do 26 seconds in 50m free

Persaud first Guyanese female to do 26 seconds in...

Dec 21, 2021

Hilbert Foster and Team Progress sweep BCB Elections

Hilbert Foster and Team Progress sweep BCB...

Dec 21, 2021

Features/Columnists

  • Christmas Village

    Kaieteur News – The Christmas Village which has been established along Georgetown’s Main Street Avenue is sort of... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]