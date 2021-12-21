Approximately €7.56M Approved by EU to Support Guyana

Latest update December 21st, 2021 12:59 AM
Dec 21, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – According to the Caribbean Community’s (CARICOM) Business News Aggregation service, the European Union (EU) has approved the allocation of €7.56 million (equivalent to G $1.8 B) to Guyana, as part of its Budget Support Programme. Last Tuesday, a joint press conference was conducted where President Irfaan Ali made clear that the grant fund represents the “final tranche of payments under a multi-year programme” at a worth of €30 million. CARICOM clarified that the funding support came into being after Guyana lost Europe as one of its preferential markets for sugar.
During the press conference, the EU Ambassador, Fernando Ponz Cantó pointed out that the grant funds are fostered through the EU’s national treasury, and this contribution is a validation of the EU’s confidence and trust in the PPP/C government. Previously, the funds from EU’s Budget Support Programme for Guyana were allocated toward housing, climate adaptation, improved infrastructure, and repairing the country’s sea defences. This was evident in a similar Budget Support Programme last year, where the EU disbursed G$ 19.8 billion for Guyana.
Moreover, President Ali made mention that, “the European Union remained our largest provider of grant resources to support our development programmes” throughout the years. However, this grant fund marks the termination of the EU’s support toward the Integrated Coastal Management Programme. This 4-year support programme lasted from 2017-2021 with a total fund of G$74.5 billion. Thus far, EU’s support has facilitated the construction of almost 10 kilometers of sea defences as well as the rehabilitation and maintenance of sea defences across Guyana.
Sources for proofreading: CARICOM-Business-18-December-2021.pdf
Dec 21, 2021By Zaheer Mohamed Kaieteur News – The Guyana Defence Force registered a comfortable win against Swan to secure their spot in the semi finals when the Guyana Football Federation –GNWFA...
Dec 21, 2021
Dec 21, 2021
Dec 21, 2021
Dec 21, 2021
Dec 21, 2021
Kaieteur News – I have no interest in being part of political parties or political office. I simply don’t have the... more
Kaieteur News – The Christmas Village which has been established along Georgetown’s Main Street Avenue is sort of... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – Our world exists today in troubled circumstances, governed by outmoded charters... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]