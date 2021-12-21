Amerindian Affairs Ministry again fail to return unspent monies to the Consolidated Fund – AG Report

Latest update December 21st, 2021 12:59 AM
Dec 21, 2021 News
– Failed to return over $700M in cheques last year
Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Amerindian Affairs (MOAA) continues to breach Section 43 of the Fiscal Management and Accountability Act 2003 (FMAA), which stipulates that all unspent balances must be returned to the Consolidated Fund at the end of the fiscal year. This is according to the Auditor General (AG) 2020 Report.
The Auditor General also highlighted that checks conducted in January 2021 revealed that the Ministry had on hand, 353 cheques drawn for sums totaling $787.984M – this led to the Appropriation Accounts being overstated by the $787.984M.
According to the report, this is not the first time this has happened in the Ministry. Similarly, in January 2020, the Ministry had on hand, 351 cheques drawn for a total of $315.938M from its 2019 allocations.
Moreover, while the Auditor General was making checks in September 2021, the Ministry still had 10 cheques drawn for the total sum of $19.696M on hand – these cheques have since become stale-dated.
In response to the Auditor General’s finding(s), the Ministry’s Head of Budget Agency stated that the vouchers were subsequently returned to Finance, via the Ministry’s ‘return schedule’. It was also stated that the stale-dated cheques are in the process of being updated and will be distributed for their intended purposes.
However, the Audit Office recommended that the Head of Budget Agency refund all unspent balances at the end of the year to the Consolidated Fund, in keeping with Section 43 of the FMA Act.
