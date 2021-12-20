‘Ya’ll eyes-pass the community’ – Ali scolds contractor for slacking up on Berbice road works

Kaieteur News – A supervisor of a construction company was on Saturday last scolded publicly by President, Mohamed Irfaan Ali for what he described as “slacking up” on rehabilitative works along the Mara Access Road, located on the East Bank Berbice (EBB).

Ali had visited the Mara community to commission a water treatment plant there and decided to keep a meeting with residents. During the meeting the residents complained that the contractor awarded the contract for the rehabilitation of three Kilometers of the Mara Access Road, has only worked three days and the deadline is December 29. Kaieteur News was told that the contractor is Kasim’s Construction.

In front of journalists, residents and cameras, Ali turned to the company’s supervisor who was present at the meeting and said: “Ya’ll eyes-pass the community. The government investing in these roads and you guys feel you can do what you want. This is your final warning.” Ali also told the government’s engineer to write it down. The President then asked the supervisor where he lives and the individual responded, “In Georgetown”.

Ali then ordered him to move full time to Berbice until the project is completed then instructed one of his officials to rent a place so the supervisor could move immediately. The President then indicated that scolding contractors publicly will “be the approach from now on” because contractors need to be held accountable for their short-comings.

He said, “We will not be sitting back to watch people (contractors) ride the government” and warned that there will be consequences.

This is not the first time that Ali has scolded contractors. Back in August, during a visit he made to Yakasari, Black Bush Polder, he instructed a contractor to return dirt from a road that he had sold to residents for $3000 per load.