Woman brutally chopped to head by ex-boyfriend

Kaieteur News – A 27-year-old woman, Shamika Greene is now fearful for her life after being brutally chopped to her head by her ex-boyfriend Hansel Elgin, while cleaning her yard.

Greene told Kaieteur News that on Monday last she was across from her home about to burn some garbage, when Elgin, approached her armed with a jooker and a sharp edged-object.

She stated that while continuing to do her work the suspect dealt her one chop to her head and she retaliated by pelting him to the face with a spade she had in her hand at the time.

This resulted in 43-year-old Elgin receiving a cut to his lip and his dentures broke. Her current boyfriend, after hearing her screaming, rushed to the scene and he too was injured during a scuffle with Elgin.

Greene and her boyfriend then made a report to the Grove Police Station to where Elgin allegedly claimed that it was Greene’s boyfriend who chopped her and attacked him.

Kaieteur News after contacting Commander of Division Four ‘B’, Mahendra Siwnarine learnt that both parties will be charged for wounding each other.

According to Commander Siwnarine, the police are presently awaiting their medical certificates before charges are made out against them – those certificates are expected to be uplifted today.

Greene also said that she had previously taken out a restraining order against Elgin earlier in December for threats he made against her and her current partner. Greene stated that the threats have been ongoing throughout the year and even after the restraining order was taken Elgin still continued to torment her.