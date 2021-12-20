Wah good fuh de party must be good fuh de country!

Kaieteur News – De same standard we set in de home, must apply in de school, de wuk place and on de playfield. If we nat allowed to cheat in de house, we must not do de same outside de house. Is consistency dat matters.

Dem boys watch carefully at wah guh down at de Kangress. De votes count at de places of poll and de results transmit to de Chief Elections Officer. So far nobady nah ask fuh a recount.

Some people did think dem woulda gat confusion. But instead of confusion was concession.

De official results nah declare yet but one done believe he win and he main competitor conceded defeat. Nobody nah seh nutting bout valid or invalid votes. De man wah concede seh how he accept de decision of de delegates wah vote.

No court case gan be filed. No matter gat fuh guh to de Court of Appeal or de Caribbean Court of Justice.

Is nah easy fuh lose election but at least one man stand up and tek he licks like a man. And it nah 3 cents licks he get. De odder man win by a landslide. All is well dat ends well! And dis one end well.

De same thing must happen in we national elections. De loser must accept de will of de people and concede. If yuh lose try and come better de next time. Yuh could never tell yuh luck. Wah good fuh de party gat to good fuh de country.

Talk half. Leff half.